Shawn Mendes Delivers New Album 'Shawn'

(Island Records) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his highly anticipated new self-titled album, Shawn. The album has already been praised as a "triumph" and a "highlight of the 26-year-old's career" by USA Today. Ahead of the album, Shawn previously released tracks including "Heart of Gold", "Nobody Knows", "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough". Of "Heart of Gold", Billboard heralded the track "as touching as it is personal", while The New York Times claimed "Why Why Why" "represents a new level of candor and pathos". Most recently, Shawn performed his single, "Heart of Gold", at the MTV EMAs.

Shawn draws deeply from Mendes' travels and experiences over the last few years, following the cancellation of his 2022 tour. It represents his most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date, guiding listeners through a profound self-dialogue with each song. Written and recorded over the course of two years, the project was crafted in diverse locations including Nosara, Costa Rica; Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, NY; Bear Creek Studio in Washington State; Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville; and Electric Lady in New York City.

"This album feels like medicine to me," said Mendes. "It helped me reconnect with myself-allowing me to work through emotions, find clarity, and feel stronger. Each song captures a moment from that journey, and I hope it brings a sense of peace and joy to everyone who listens."

The album was written & co-produced by Mendes, alongside collaborators Scott Harris, Mike Sabath (Raye's "My 21st Century Blues"), Nate Mercereau (Andre 3000 "New Blue Sun"), and Eddie Benjamin, with additional songs co-written by GRAMMY award winning writer Amy Allen and Ethan Gruska (Bon Iver and Phoebe Bridgers). The record also features instrumentation from the Punch Brothers' Chris Thile.

In celebration of the new album, Shawn provided fans with a first look of the new music with a limited run of intimate shows, performing the album in its entirety in August in Woodstock, followed by London, Nashville, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle, as well as a special show last month at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Shawn will wrap the run later this month in his hometown of Toronto.

