Sodom Expand And Remaster 'Tapping The Vein'

(Chipster) Sodom's cult 1992 album Tapping The Vein covered a wide range of lyrical topics amongst its eleven songs and opening track 'Body Parts' deals with the horrors of the organ trade. The lyric writing duties on the album were, for the first time shared out between all three members; Tom Angelripper, Andy Brings and Chris Witchhunter. It was Chris along with a friend of his called Bertrum, who contributed the lyrics to 'Body Parts'. It was also one of the songs where producer, Harris Johns suggested Tom lowered his voice, which worked perfectly with the bands standard tuning, while still retaining a menacing character.

The new expanded editions of Sodom's, Tapping The Vein feature the original album remastered, it also features a complete remixed version done by Andy Brings with some additional alternative takes of three album tracks, plus three live concerts: Tokyo 1992, Düsseldorf 1992 and Cologne 1992 (Chris Witchhunter´s last show with Sodom) in the super deluxe edition.

Sodom's deluxe, expanded reissue of Tapping The Vein is available in these formats. Deluxe triple LP red & black swirl vinyl and double CD deluxe 24 page bookpack. -- Double, gatefold transparent red vinyl. -- Triple CD digisleeve with 24 page booklet

