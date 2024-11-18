Blue Oyster Cult Unleash 'The Alchemist' Live Video

(FP) Riding the triumphant success of their 50th Anniversary celebration, Blue Oyster Cult is rolling into the release of '50th Anniversary Live - Third Night,' the final installment of the live album celebrating the band's 50th Anniversary.

This electrifying performance, which includes the band's third album 'Secret Treaties' performed back-to-back, is set to hit the shelves on December 13, 2024 and promises to be a spectacular follow-up to the band's historic three-night stint at Sony Hall in NYC. Today, in anticipation of the album's release, Blue Oyster Cult share a new live performance video for "The Alchemist".

In September of 2022, Blue Oyster Cult enthralled fans with a unique trilogy of sold-out shows, each dedicated to one of their first three albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard made a special appearance on all three nights, adding a nostalgic touch to the historic milestone.

For nearly three hours each night, the band delivered a spellbinding set, weaving through the entirety of their now-classic initial trilogy of albums and treating fans to a mix of favorites, deep cuts, and classic hits. The atmosphere was electric, and Frontiers Music captured the magic, releasing each night as a special individual package.

Blue Oyster Cult's legacy spans over five decades, captivating fans with intelligent hard rock loaded with classic songs. Hailing from Long Island, NY, the band is renowned in the hard rock and heavy metal scene for their pioneering work, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success.

Cited as a major influence by acts like Metallica, Blue Oyster Cult boasts a timeless catalog, including iconic tracks like "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," "Godzilla," and "Burnin' for You." The creative vision of the original core duo, Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser and Eric Bloom, is complemented by Richie Castellano, Danny Miranda, and Jules Radino, forming a powerhouse lineup.

As the band embraces its status as a 'classic rock' phenomenon, they continue to create vibrant work, offering a refreshing alternative to mainstream trends. With a relentless touring schedule and the critically acclaimed album 'The Symbol Remains' released in 2020, Blue Oyster Cult remains an enduring force, ready to ignite the stage once again with the upcoming release of '50th Anniversary Live - Third Night' on Frontiers Music Srl.

