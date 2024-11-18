Carly Pearce And Michael Buble Team Up For First Time For 'Maybe This Christmas'

(Warner) Just in time for the holidays, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Buble teams up with GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce for a brand new single entitled "Maybe This Christmas" out now via Reprise Records. It notably marks the first collaboration between these two acclaimed vocalists.
"Maybe This Christmas" came to life after Buble and Pearce met while filming The Voice. Pearce will make a special appearance on The Voice this season as Playoff Mentor to Team Buble. They instantly connected, paving the way for this very special collaboration. Both artists teased the track on social media, sharing a snippet and stirring up buzz throughout popular culture. Buble went as far as to promise, "The Greatest Christmas Song Ever," and he backs up his assertion with the official release today.
Bells, soft piano, and soaring strings set the tone for this bold ballad. Right out of the gate, it strikes a different chord as Buble confesses, "But it's Christmastime again, and I'm missing all my friends." His voice resounds with enough range to rival even the tallest Christmas tree as Pearce's soulful melody echoes to the heavens and back. The song culminates on a heartfelt chorus with all of the emotion and honesty of a future holiday classic.
Carly Pearce Launches Special Limited-Edition Label For Conundrum Wines
Carly Pearce Shares 'truck on fire' Video
Carly Pearce's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Carly Pearce Launches North American hummingbird Tour
Sammy Hagar Launching The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency- Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music- KISS May Perform Together Again- Jason Bonham- more
Carrie Underwood: Reflection Concert Special Coming To Hulu- Tim McGraw Takes 'One Bad Habit' To No. 1- more
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Tried To Recruit Y&T Star As New Guitarist in 1982
Spiritbox Announce New Album With 'Perfect Soul' Video
Franz Ferdinand Stream 'Night Or Day' Video
Brit Floyd And Alan Parsons Announce 2025 Summer Tour Dates
Ross Valory Shares New Film Noir-Inspired Video For 'Touched, Pt. II'
Blue Oyster Cult Unleash 'The Alchemist' Live Video
Inhaler Announce Open Wide North American Tour