Carrie Underwood: Reflection Concert Special Coming To Hulu

(fcc) In celebration of her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency show "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency," eight-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood will showcase her highly successful career as a worldwide superstar in a concert special coming exclusively to Hulu in January. "CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" will give audiences a front-row seat at the larger-than-life show Underwood has performed during her three-year plus run at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Underwood recently announced that she will conclude her reign as the venue's first and longest-running headliner on April 12, 2025.

"CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" captures a one-of-a-kind production conceived by Underwood specifically for Las Vegas to celebrate highlights of her career. The show features her greatest hits from nearly 20 years as an award-winning international recording and touring artist, including 14 No. 1 hits and songs from eight of her studio albums. "REFLECTION" brings beloved fan favorites to life in a whole new way, utilizing spectacular special effects, pyrotechnics and state-of-the-art visual and audio technology with extravagant set pieces that couldn't be packed up and moved from city to city on tour, including a show-stopping elevating waterfall feature to close the show. Underwood takes the entertainment value to new heights as she is joined onstage by her band, dancers, aerialists and a special virtual orchestra in a high-energy production that combines the spirit of Nashville and the glitz, glamour and spectacle Las Vegas audiences have come to expect.

Underwood's "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency" marked the first-ever residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas and has been a highly touted, must-watch show since December 2021.

wenty years after winning the title herself, Underwood recently joined television's most widely recognized music competition series "American Idol" as the first-ever alum on the judging panel, alongside fellow music industry icons Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and longtime host Ryan Seacrest. The franchise's 23rd overall season premieres on March 9, 2025, on ABC, next day on Hulu.

"CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" is executive produced by Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks for Playtone, along with Underwood and Ann Edelblute. It is co-executive produced by Frank Garritano and directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller.

