Franz Ferdinand Stream 'Night Or Day' Video

(The Oriel) Franz Ferdinand have today shared a video for "Night Or Day," the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming new studio album, The Human Fear, which will be released on January 10, 2025 on Domino. The band have previously released the single "Audacious."

The track is accompanied by an imaginative, dramatic and aesthetically stunning black & white video, directed by Rianne White who said: "This song emulates the turbulent, transcendent immensity of feelings that live and breathe within four walls. Born with Franz Ferdinand in their Scottish studio, where they recorded this beauty, "Night or Day" was a powerful meeting of visual and sound, all caught in the eye of 16mm black and white film. These are the storms we dance in!"

The band's Alex Kapranos added: "Life may never be easy, but damn, we'll make sure we live it up night or day. Night into day. We collaborated with the hugely talented Rianne White to capture the Drama-Noir of the environment where we recorded this and the rest of the LP. She has a sensitivity and energy which exploded into that space, giving a glimpse of the world where we made the music. Storm shake the room and boom... the dark heart of Scotland beats strong. Filmed entirely on location at AYR Studios."

Produced with Mark Ralph, who previously worked with them on their 2013 album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, the new album showcases Franz at their most immediate, upbeat and life-affirming, unashamedly going for the pop-jugular in classic Franz style.

Recorded at AYR studios in Scotland, the 11-songs on The Human Fear all allude to some deep-set human fears and how overcoming and accepting these fears drives and defines our lives.

Ever since their beginnings, throwing illegal parties in condemned Glasgow buildings, Franz Ferdinand have been defined by a fresh, unfading, forward-facing outlook, a transgressive art-school perspective, but with a love of a big song and The Human Fear undoubtedly continues in this tradition; distinct yet new, musically, and creatively it's a record eager to push forward.

The first studio album to feature members Audrey Tait and Dino Bardot, the record also sees Julian Corrie step forward to collaborate with Alex Kapranos and Bob Hardy on song writing and creative duties.

