John Morgan Follows 'Friends Like That (Feat. Jason Aldean)' With 'I Know Better'

(BBR) MULTI #1 hit songwriter John Morgan is giving into fan demand and releasing new music he's been previewing on the road, releasing the confident and buoyant "I Know Better." Destroying any pretense that someone's life was better pre-relationship, the assertive new song was both co-produced and co-written by John with producer Brent Anderson (Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, and Cole Swindell) and writers Rocky Block, Will Bundy and Lydia Vaughan.

"When writing this song, we wanted to put a positive spin on the 'man, I knew better' phrase. This flips that on its head," shares John. "I love the way it turned out and seeing the response out on the road with Nate [Smith] has been incredible. He's been bringing me up on stage to sing 'Whiskey On You.' Being on tour with him has been such a fun ride. Pumped to end the year on such a high note knowing my debut album is coming soon!"

Having earned cuts amongst country music biggest stars such as Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi, John has also consistently delivered massive hits for ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean like his GRAMMY-nominated and ACM Single of the Year "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood, #1 "Trouble With A Heartbreak," and current radio single "Whiskey Drink." The prolific "Music City Songwriting Star" (Tennessean), who has "already established his bonafides in the songwriting realm" (Billboard), is currently opening for Nate Smith on his "Through The Smoke Tour" and will make his Stagecoach Festival debut next April 2025.

Readying his highly anticipated debut album for early next year, the authentically humble but boldly gritty and innately talented artist that Saving Country Music advised to "keep on your radar" continues his rise at country radio, as his debut single "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)" closes in on Top 20. MusicRow praised the break-up smash as "Upbeat and jaunty," noting, "This is Morgan's record all the way." While the Tennessean boasted the anthemic single as a "live concert favorite whose banjo and steel underpinnings still allow room for a hard-rocking core," and Billboard adding, "the breezy melody and pulsing guitars on 'Friends Like That' make loneliness sound attractive."

Introducing himself in 2023 with Remember Us?, the six-song EP mixed his signature "sad-boy country" heartbreakers with lively up-tempo barn burners, effortlessly flowing between romantic relatability and nostalgia to crank-it-to-ten singalongs. Now, "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean," "I Know Better" and "Long Ride Home" - that All Country News said "not only cements his status as a lyrical maestro but also accelerates his journey towards becoming a household name in country music" - previews what's to come from John Morgan.

