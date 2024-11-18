Josh Groban And The War and Treaty Share 'Do You Hear What I Hear?' Video

(Warner) Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban has teamed up with The War and Treaty for a stunning rendition of the 1962 holiday classic "Do You Hear What I Hear?" -

Of the collaboration, Josh shared, "I've been enraptured by Michael and Tanya's voices ever since I first heard The War And Treaty. We first met during the charity concert Stand Up For Heroes and it's where I learned of their incredible story and service to our country. We pledged that we would find the right song to collaborate on and we're so excited to sing a Christmas song we've all loved since we were little. We wanted to give it a new and fresh interpretation and I love what came out of it. Singing with them is an experience I'll always cherish and hope everyone loves it as much as we did in the studio."

"Josh Groban is our brother. I believe in this day and age people are looking for family connections. From the first moment we met it felt like we'd known one another forever. His voice is one to study and will be studied for generations to come," gushed The War and Treaty. "His class and dignity shine bright much like his character, but his smile and laughter is a smile you wanna always see and a laugh you want to always hear."

Adding to this season's merry festivities, Josh is set to host Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays, presented by CBS. The broadcast special airs on Friday, December 20 at 9:00pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and will feature musical performances of holiday classics, new releases, and original duets with Groban and his guests, including James Bay, Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly, The War and Treaty, and more, along with compelling stories, a live adoption on stage, celebrating the creation of a new family. Continuing the long-lasting legacy of CBS' award-winning Home For The Holidays, the entertainment special celebrates the transformative power of adoption, the true meaning of family, and the magic of Christmas as seen through a child's eyes.

Related Stories

Post Malone, Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup

The War And Treaty Share ACM Honors Performance Of Chris Stapleton's Cold

The War And Treaty Expand Lover's Game Tour

The War And Treaty Release 'Dumb Luck' Video

News > The War and Treaty