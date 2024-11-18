.

Moon Fever Reveal 'Scars' As They Announce Debut album

11-18-2024
Moon Fever Reveal 'Scars' As They Announce Debut album

(PFA) Seattle rockers Moon Fever have shared a lyric video for their new single "Scars" and announced that after spending most of 2024 on the road in support of their Active Rock charting singles, that their first full-length album Forever Sleep will be released on January 31, 2025 via Astro Recordings.

The album is collective work of the quartet comprised of Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums]. Moon Fever has made a name for themselves with their high-energy rock sound as evidenced on their debut. From the driving opening riffs of "Getting Loud" to the distorted droning outro of "TV Skin," the band delivers their unique sound of heavy rock. Tracks like "Nothing Left To Lose," "Forever Sleep" and "Make It Look Easy" have been centerpieces for the band's developing audience with each released track garnering the band a new wave of fans. The 11-track album was produced by Jim Kaufman (Helmet, Everclear, Atlas Genius).

The latest single from Moon Fever to launch the upcoming album is "Scars." The song starts with a memorable guitar riff that breaks down to allow the rhythm section to shine in the verses. The chorus returns with a fury as Triston sings: "You know you always tried to run away, always hidden from the endless pain that scars your skin I see, you wear your heart out on your sleeve." A lyric video for the song was just released and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/h0yjYsHrHGk.

"Scars is about second chances, and trying to come back from burned bridges. Things don't always end well. Sometimes you get a chance to rekindle. Sometimes you wear that scar for the rest of your life," explains Triston Bracht.

Related Stories
Moon Fever Reveal 'Scars' As They Announce Debut album

Drowning Pool, A Killer's Confession and Moon Fever Launching Summer Tour

Moon Fever Announce Summer Dates With Drowning Pool, and A Killer's Confession

Tom Petty's Full Moon Fever Anniversary Celebrated By In The Studio

Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever

News > Moon Fever

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Launching The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency- Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour- more

Eddie Van Halen Recorded 3 Or 4 Albums Worth Of Unreleased Music- KISS May Perform Together Again- Jason Bonham- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood: Reflection Concert Special Coming To Hulu- Tim McGraw Takes 'One Bad Habit' To No. 1- more

Reviews

What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!

On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Get To Know... Staytus

Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition

Latest News

Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Tried To Recruit Y&T Star As New Guitarist in 1982

Spiritbox Announce New Album With 'Perfect Soul' Video

Franz Ferdinand Stream 'Night Or Day' Video

Brit Floyd And Alan Parsons Announce 2025 Summer Tour Dates

Ross Valory Shares New Film Noir-Inspired Video For 'Touched, Pt. II'

Blue Oyster Cult Unleash 'The Alchemist' Live Video

Inhaler Announce Open Wide North American Tour