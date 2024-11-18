Moon Fever Reveal 'Scars' As They Announce Debut album

(PFA) Seattle rockers Moon Fever have shared a lyric video for their new single "Scars" and announced that after spending most of 2024 on the road in support of their Active Rock charting singles, that their first full-length album Forever Sleep will be released on January 31, 2025 via Astro Recordings.

The album is collective work of the quartet comprised of Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums]. Moon Fever has made a name for themselves with their high-energy rock sound as evidenced on their debut. From the driving opening riffs of "Getting Loud" to the distorted droning outro of "TV Skin," the band delivers their unique sound of heavy rock. Tracks like "Nothing Left To Lose," "Forever Sleep" and "Make It Look Easy" have been centerpieces for the band's developing audience with each released track garnering the band a new wave of fans. The 11-track album was produced by Jim Kaufman (Helmet, Everclear, Atlas Genius).

The latest single from Moon Fever to launch the upcoming album is "Scars." The song starts with a memorable guitar riff that breaks down to allow the rhythm section to shine in the verses. The chorus returns with a fury as Triston sings: "You know you always tried to run away, always hidden from the endless pain that scars your skin I see, you wear your heart out on your sleeve." A lyric video for the song was just released and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/h0yjYsHrHGk.

"Scars is about second chances, and trying to come back from burned bridges. Things don't always end well. Sometimes you get a chance to rekindle. Sometimes you wear that scar for the rest of your life," explains Triston Bracht.

