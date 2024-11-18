Raging Speedhorn Deliver 'Night Wolf' Video

(FP) UK metal legends Raging Speedhorn have released a video for their new single "Night Wolf", which is their debut release on their new record label Spinefarm Records.
Raging Speedhorn comments on the video: "Shot in just over a day, the 'Night Wolf' video was inspired by our love of 80s movies and plays on a line taken from the single, "the animal inside is you". With tongue firmly in-cheek, it shows the transition from day into night and human turning into wild animal."
A major presence within the UK metal scene for the past two decades, with half a dozen crushing studio outings to their name (and what a name!), Raging Speedhorn have forged their reputation through hard touring, hard music, plus a no-compromise attitude... to everything.
The new single, "Night Wolf", the band's first for Spinefarm, produced by Russ Russell, sees the six musicians - as much gang as band - delivering one of the most memorable moments of their career, with all valves glowing, all faders up and all needles flicking red.
The band comments on the single: "We're super excited to release our new single 'Night Wolf', produced by our brother Russ Russell at Parlour Studios. It's got everything you need in a classic RAGING SPEEDHORN song: big riffs, thundering drums and great vocals. To us, it's a mixture of Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath with a unique SPEEDHORN sound.
"We've been inspired by one of our favourite 80s movies, and we hope our fans will enjoy the retro vibe in our artwork."
