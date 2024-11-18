Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour

(Live Nation) Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter, today announced that he's bringing his highly anticipated "One Last Time" tour to North America in 2025. The tour, which has been thrilling audiences in Europe and Asia has also been a box office smash, grossed among The Top 20 Global Concert Tours of the year.

The tour makes its US debut on Mar. 7 in Austin, Texas, and is confirmed for 20 shows across amphitheaters and arenas through Aug. 15. Each show promises an unprecedented evening of iconic hits and a concert production befitting one of the era's greatest live performers.

"One Last Time" will see Rod reuniting with fellow Hall of Famers, Cheap Trick, as his special guests. Their last outing in 2022 was a critical and fan favorite. Featuring chart-topping hits spanning Stewart's unparalleled career, his hits-packed setlist includes songs like, "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight's the Night," "Every Picture Tells A Story," "Infatuation," "Forever Young," "Ooh La La (I Wish That I Knew What I Know Now)," "Young Turks," Have I Told You Lately That I Love You," "Rhythm of My Heart," "Broken Arrow," "Forever Young," and many more.

Rod Stewart Fan Club members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10AM via RodStewart.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Nov. 22 at 10AM. Citi is the official card of Rod Stewart's Encore Tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 19 at 10AM until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10PM through the Citi Entertainment program, visit www.citientertainment.com. All presales are in local time and will run through Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10PM.

In the sixth decade of his career and not slowing down, in 2024 Rod released his 33rd studio album, Swing Fever, a collaboration with Jools Holland with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra (Warner Records), toured Asia and Europe before wrapping his record-setting 13-year Las Vegas residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits. He will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March - June 2025, with "The Encore Shows" featuring his biggest hits, plus surprises from the songbook, swing, as well as deep cuts, and stunning new production elements. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band - Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) - are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore," "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender" and "I Want You To Want Me."

Rod Stewart "Encore" 2025 Summer North American Tour with special guests Cheap Trick:

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE

3/07/2025 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

6/14/2025 Lake Tahoe, NV Outdoor Arena at Harveys*^

6/15/2025 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amp*^

7/8/2025 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11/2025 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

7/12/2025 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/15/2025 Saratoga Springs NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/19/2025 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22/2025 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/25/2025 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena^

7/26/2025 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/29/2025 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/1/2025 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/2/2025 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

8/5/2025 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

8/8/2025 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/9/2025 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

8/12/2025 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/14/2025 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

8/15/2025 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

*Not A Live Nation Date | ^Cheap Trick not on these dates

