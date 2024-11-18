Ross Valory Shares New Film Noir-Inspired Video For 'Touched, Pt. II'

(SRO) Ross Valory has rolled out a new video for "Touched, Pt. ll," a track from his debut solo album All Of The Above (OID Music). This film noir-inspired video is the the latest collaboration between the original Journey bassist and songwriter and video director Michael Cotten.

He has also created the visually arresting videos for the album's previous tracks: "Tomland" (the album's hypnotic first single), "Wild Kingdom (with its Latin-fired intensity), and "Windmill" (defined by its Brazilian flair), his interpretation of War's classic cruising anthem "Low Rider" and "Nightflower" (a pastoral ribbon of music featuring Journey founding member George Tickner and longtime bandmate Steve Smith, along with Steve Roseman of Cold Blood).

Valory hasn't announced shows yet in connection with All Of The Above (which was released April 19), but he's flexed his performance chops with a four-part YouTube live performance series billed as "The Sandbox Sessions." "Until I play out, I'm Playing In!" says ROSS.

Recorded at his Northern California studio, the live performance clips debuted last month and feature VALORY, bass; Bobby Strickland, sax; Paul Spina, drums; Eric Levy, keyboards; and Vernon "Ice" Black, guitar, vocals on a series of cover songs: "Root Down" (Jimmy Smith), "Big Legged Woman" (Freddie King), "Cissy Strut" (The Meters), and "If You Want Me To Stay" (Sly & the Family Stone).

Here's a Q&A with ROSS about the YouTube live performance series:

What motivated you to create the YouTube video covers series?

ROSS VALORY (RV): So many people have been waiting for me to perform and have been asking--for more than the year--when I'm going to play out. That will eventually happen but, in the meantime, I've decided to 'play in!'

How was it decided which songs all of you would play?

RV: Rather than going to the trouble to assemble a small orchestra, in order to perform the album material in the way I envisioned it, Idecided to just have fun, with some great players at hand to perform some cool cover tunes.

It's interesting that your debut album featured another cover, "Low Rider." Did that influence this series?

RV: "Low Rider" definitely influenced me to do more cover tunes, most of which I've rarely had the opportunity to play in the past.

Can you tell us about the musicians you featured and how you assembled the group?

RV: I've been working with these same local musicians over the last three years. They have appeared in my music videos and we've also recorded yet-to-be-released material. It's been very convenient and so easy to work up these cover tunes, as these players are quite talented and versatile.

Where and when was the series recorded?

RV: The Sandbox Sessions were recorded in August at my studio, which has made it very easy for us to step away from new music projects to do some jamming.

Is there any plan to release the songs as a stand-alone recording?

RV: It is possible that some of these songs from the Sandbox sessions could be recorded as standalone pieces, but there are no plans for that yet.

What's next for you in 2025?

RV: I plan to release more material in 2025, from music I have recorded over the last three years. In the meantime, I will be recording performances for the release of Sandbox Sessions Volume Two!

