World's First Cinema Share 'The Underneath' Visualizer

(BPM) World's First Cinema has released their riveting new single, "The Underneath," via Fearless Records. The Los Angeles-based duo - John Sinclair and Fil Thorpe - have created a powerful track with striking vocals and intriguing electronic synths. It showcases the haunting side to their music, straying from the anthemic, baroque pop elements in their latest single, "Freak Show," which came out with an accompanying music video in October.

Written in collaboration with Fran Hall (co-writer on Imagine Dragons #1 single "Follow You", and ZAYN's "Something in the Water"), "The Underneath" explores overwhelming feelings of being swallowed whole by the darker side of yourself. Throughout the track, the protagonist struggles to not give in to their urges, temptations, and addictions. When the chorus is introduced, the 'Underneath' is described as both an entity that overtakes them and a wicked reflection of oneself.

The group shared their sentiments on the track: "We took the opportunity to create something heavy and cinematic with The Underneath. It's deep and synth-forward, driven by many unique cinematic-electronic elements that define World's First Cinema."

Following the release of 2023's Palm Reader and a successful tour with Taylor Acorn, World's First Cinema is beginning to define its new era with these latest singles. Inspired by their love of movies and film scores, they are historically known to sweep listeners into another world as they expand their cinematic tapestry. Their deluxe album Palm Reader Silver Screen Edition was accompanied by unique scores for each of the tracks on the original EP.

