Cascade Riot Share 'Time Machine' Video

(Earshot) Detroit, MI's Cascade Riot, newly signed to PNWK Records, have released the video for their latest single "Time Machine," which is the third single from the band's forthcoming debut album 'New Disguise.' Lyrically, the song takes a nostalgic look back at the past while musically providing the kind of melodic alternative rock the band is quickly becoming known for.

"This one came together pretty quickly" says vocalist/guitarist, Ryan Failla. "I was driving to the store to pick up a few things and the melody just popped into my head along with a chunk of the lyrics. I quickly grabbed what I needed, rushed home to finish the song, and that was that. It's all about wishing you could go back to what you remember as being a happier time. Truthfully, the past wasn't always as good as you remember it but the idea that it was can be a nice piece of escapism."

The video was filmed at a historic estate in Northern Detroit and was filmed, directed, and edited by drummer Alex Brady. Bassist Adam Brady's brother, Aaron, also assisted with filming. "Alex just showed us this house he came across one day with the thought it could be cool to film something there so that's what we did." says Failla. "We filmed it the weekend after Halloween and the owner of the house left bowls of leftover candy out for us which we scarfed down between takes."

Cascade Riot was originally formed in 2015. After releasing their debut EP "Code Red" that same year, the band went on a 6 year hiatus before returning in 2022 with the single "Hypnotized". They have been consistently churning out material ever since.

Consisting of Ryan Failla (Vocals/Guitar), Adam Brady (Bass), and Alex Brady (Drums), the members have a long history together that stretches back to when they were kids. Ryan and Adam first met in middle school and played together in various bands as teenagers, eventually recruiting Adam's brother Alex as a drummer. Although they never made it out of the basement, the seeds of Cascade Riot were planted.

Delivering guitar driven tunes with a punky undercurrent and a penchant for melody, the band draws inspiration from rock music of nearly every era. Their music has been featured on "Chris DeMakes a Podcast" hosted by Chris DeMakes from Less Than Jake and "The Mike Herrera Podcast" hosted by Mike Herrera from MxPx and they have opened for such bands as Billy Talent and Belvedere.

After gaining buzz from their "Life on Venus" EP released in early 2024, the band realized they wanted to take things to the next level. They signed with PNWK Records and are currently in the process of recording their first full length album, out in January.

