David Ellefson Rocks Judas Priest Classic And Reveals Bass Warrior Tour Dates

(OMG) GRAMMY Award winning bassist David Ellefson and Megadeth cofounder has announced his Bass Warrior Tour across Europe for spring 2025. The tour will feature Ellefson and his solo band performing select cuts from his well-known catalog of Mega hits, solo material and other hard rock & metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career.

To coincide with the announcement, Ellefson teamed up with AMERICAN IDOL contestant JAMES DURBIN to release a powerhouse version of the JUDAS PRIEST classic Metal Gods. The song also features Ellefson's solo band of musicians including his long-time friend & musical director Andy Martongelli.

Ellefson states, "As we're announcing the next round of Bass Warrior tour dates for 2025 it seemed fitting to push out a new track which so clearly identifies heavy metal music, that of our favorite Judas Priest! And, to do it with our friend James Durbin on vocals. He has such a fantastic voice and he even performed with the mighty Priest on American Idol so this story pretty much wrote itself."

Durbin continues, "When David Ellefson & Andrea Martongelli DM you and want you to cover Judas Priest with them, the answer is 'YES'! Aside from the late great Ronnie James Dio, the mighty Priest are the top of the heavy metal mountain for me and covering their music is a request I'll never turn down, especially considering who that request come from."

James Durbin was a contestant on the 10th season of American Idol and performed alongside Judas Priest during the show's finale that year. The track is produced by Ellefson and his solo band guitarist Andy Martongelli and mixed by Alessio Garavello at Rogue Recording Studios in Wembley, UK.

03/06 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy

03/07 - Il Giardind - Lugagnano, Italy

03/08 - Del Vino - Orchamps - Vennes, France

03/05 - 7er Club - Maniheim, Germany

03/14 - Stary Dom - Domecko, Poland

03/16 - D3 Dart Bar - Trieste, Italy

03/19 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

03/20 - Kind Regis - Bochnia, Poland

03/21 - Eden Underground Club - Broumov, Czech Republic

03/22 - Kind Klub - Svatoborice, Czech Republic

03/23 - Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia

03/31 - Teatro Mercantini - Ripatransone, Italy

