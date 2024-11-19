Lonestar Give Pink's 'Try' A Country Makeover

(MP) Country superstars Lonestar, celebrated for 10 No. 1 singles and countless awards, deliver their take on Pink's powerhouse anthem "Try." The spirited track - premiered exclusively with American Songwriter and spotlighted in MusicRow's "DISClaimer Single Reviews" - is the third single from their upcoming EP, Iconic, Vol. 1, set to release on January 24. The forthcoming project pays tribute to legendary female artists, including Adele, P!NK, Cyndi Lauper, Eurythmics, and Fleetwood Mac.

Lead vocalist Drew Womack shares that for this EP, Lonestar opted to cover pop and rock tracks rather than their usual country tunes, aiming to surprise their fans with something fresh. He's particularly excited for listeners to experience their rendition of P!NK's "Try." Reflecting on the track, Womack says, "Once I found where I was going to land on that song, it just kind of took a life of its own."

The renowned, multi-award-winning country group - featuring Michael Britt (guitar), Keech Rainwater (drums), Dean Sams (keyboard), and Drew Womack (vocals) - turned up the nostalgia with the project's previous single releases of "You Make Loving Fun," Fleetwood Mac's 1977 hit, released on March 1, and "Here Comes The Rain Again," their powerful take on the Eurythmics' classic on May 29. MusicRow applauded Lonestar's "You Make Loving Fun" as "a marvelous reinterpretation that turns a classic inside out, splendidly," while American Songwriter declared, "Lonestar pumped it up and added their own country-rock flair, turning it into a completely different vibe... loud, fun, and celebratory." Taste Of Country added to the praise, calling it a "stellar Fleetwood Mac cover."

