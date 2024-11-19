Napalm Death and the Melvins Reunite for The Savage Imperial Death March Part II Tour

(Speakeasy) Napalm Death and the Melvins trek across the U.S. this Spring, joining forces for the next chapter of their legendary "Savage Imperial Death March" tour. The iconic bands first teamed up in 2016 for a six-week tour. The Melvins brought their unparalleled mix of punk and metal, while Napalm Death delivered their signature ferocious grindcore, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans of intense, boundary-pushing music.
"Napalm Death! Melvins! What a dream! Not only are we looking forward to being on the road with our friends in Napalm Death, but we're excited to have both Dale and Coady both on drums once again," Buzz Osborne shares, noting that this is the return of Dale Crover behind the kit following a medical emergency in 2023, and the first time Coady Willis will perform in tandem with Crover since 2016.
The nine-week "Savage Imperial Death March Part II" outing also features an all-star line-up of openers: Weedeater (April 4-May 5), Titan To Tachyons featuring Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn (May 7- 20), The Hard-Ons with Jerry A (May 22-June 7) and Shane Embury's Dark Sky Burial, who will perform on all dates.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time (code: Stonerwitch).
"Savage Imperial Death March Part II" tour dates:
April 4 San Diego, CA Music Box
April 5 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
April 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
April 8 San Jose, CA The Ritz
April 10 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
April 12 Las Vegas, NV
April 13 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
April 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
April 15 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace
April 17 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
April 18 Austin, TX Emo's
April 19 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
April 20 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live
April 21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans
April 23 Tampa, FL The Orpheum
April 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
April 25 Orlando, FL The Beacham
April 26 Savannah, GA District Live
April 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven Stage
April 28 Birmingham, AL Saturn
April 29 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
May 1 Charlotte, NC The Underground - Charlotte
May 2 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
May 3 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
May 4 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
May 5 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
May 7 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
May 8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
May 9 Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
May 10 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small's
May 11 Cleveland, OH TBA
May 12 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall
May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 19 Chicago, IL Metro
May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Main room
May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre
May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
May 27 Denver, CO Summit
May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM
June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox
June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre
June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse
June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
The Melvins' Dale Crover and Ty Segall Deliver 'Spoiled Daisies'
Melvins' King Buzzo and Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn 'Sidewalk Begging' As King Dunn Tour Kicks Off
Melvins and Boris Team For 'Twins Of Evil' Album
The Melvins Stream 'The Making of Tarantula Heart' Mini-Documentary
Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking- Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video- more
Sammy Hagar Launching The Best Of All Worlds Stays In Vegas Residency- Rod Stewart Announces One Last Time North American Tour- more
Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'- more
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking
Dave Navarro & Billy Morrison Announce 4th Above Ground Benefit Concert
Architects Deliver 'Whiplash' Video To Announce New Album
Paul Simon Opens Up About Hearing Loss CBS Mornings Preview
Mountain Jam Returning After 6 Year Hiatus
Cascade Riot Share 'Time Machine' Video
Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video
The Offspring's 'The Kids Aren't Alright' Joins Spotify Billions Club