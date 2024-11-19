Napalm Death and the Melvins Reunite for The Savage Imperial Death March Part II Tour

(Speakeasy) Napalm Death and the Melvins trek across the U.S. this Spring, joining forces for the next chapter of their legendary "Savage Imperial Death March" tour. The iconic bands first teamed up in 2016 for a six-week tour. The Melvins brought their unparalleled mix of punk and metal, while Napalm Death delivered their signature ferocious grindcore, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans of intense, boundary-pushing music.

"Napalm Death! Melvins! What a dream! Not only are we looking forward to being on the road with our friends in Napalm Death, but we're excited to have both Dale and Coady both on drums once again," Buzz Osborne shares, noting that this is the return of Dale Crover behind the kit following a medical emergency in 2023, and the first time Coady Willis will perform in tandem with Crover since 2016.

The nine-week "Savage Imperial Death March Part II" outing also features an all-star line-up of openers: Weedeater (April 4-May 5), Titan To Tachyons featuring Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn (May 7- 20), The Hard-Ons with Jerry A (May 22-June 7) and Shane Embury's Dark Sky Burial, who will perform on all dates.

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time (code: Stonerwitch).

"Savage Imperial Death March Part II" tour dates:

April 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

April 5 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

April 7 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

April 8 San Jose, CA The Ritz

April 10 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

April 12 Las Vegas, NV

April 13 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

April 14 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

April 15 El Paso, TX Lowbrow Palace

April 17 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

April 18 Austin, TX Emo's

April 19 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

April 20 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live

April 21 New Orleans, LA House of Blues New Orleans

April 23 Tampa, FL The Orpheum

April 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room

April 25 Orlando, FL The Beacham

April 26 Savannah, GA District Live

April 27 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Heaven Stage

April 28 Birmingham, AL Saturn

April 29 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club

May 1 Charlotte, NC The Underground - Charlotte

May 2 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

May 3 Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27

May 4 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 5 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 7 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

May 8 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 9 Harrisburg, PA Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

May 10 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small's

May 11 Cleveland, OH TBA

May 12 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall

May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 19 Chicago, IL Metro

May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Main room

May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

May 27 Denver, CO Summit

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM

June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox

June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

