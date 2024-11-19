.

Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video

11-19-2024
(Atlantic) Coldplay have today premiered the music video for The Karate Kid starring Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai), a new song taken from the expanded Full Moon Edition of the band's No. 1 album Moon Music.

Macchio plays a down-on-his-luck busker who gets his shot at a Coldplay stadium show. Directed by Chris Candy, the video was filmed in Melbourne during the band's record-breaking Australia / New Zealand tour leg which wrapped in Auckland on Saturday.

The band got in touch with Ralph after he called The Karate Kid "a beautiful track" on social media after its October release. Said Ralph Macchio: "When Chris Martin pops up on your FaceTime asking you to help create a video to accompany what I found to be a beautifully emotional and poignant song - one inspired by a film I made over 40 years ago - there was only one answer. Having the opportunity to join Coldplay in Australia at one of their legendary live shows to collaborate on this music video was nothing short of a career highlight. The synergy with Chris, the band and our director Chris Candy was as pure as any I've experienced. I'm excited to share this with the world."

