Wolfheart Announce Historic Concert

(RPM) Finnish melodic death metal pioneers Wolfheart are set to make history as the first European metal band to ever perform in Saudi Arabia. The groundbreaking performance will take place as part of XP Music Futures, the renowned 3-day music conference in Riyadh. WOLFHEART will bring their thunderous sound to this landmark event, blending crushing melodies with a historic moment for the global music scene.

"2024 has been full of adventures and taken us to places where we have never been before from Australia to the Balkans and of course to familiar territories all around Europe and Scandinavia. The highlight of the year will definitely be the fact that we will be the first European metal band ever to play a show in Saudi Arabia. Absolute honor and a privilege. Wolves of the north will bring the winter storm to Riyadh!" -Tuomas / Wolfheart

The show, set to occur during XP's vibrant nightlife programming, marks a bold new chapter in Wolfheart's career as they continue their international tour in support of their latest album, Draconian Darkness. Released to critical acclaim, Draconian Darkness was recorded at Deep Noise Studios, with production, mixing, and mastering by the band's long-time collaborator, Saku Moilanen, and artwork by visionary artist Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).

WOLFHEART's inclusion at XP is part of the conference's mission to lay the foundation for a thriving music industry in the region. XP Music Futures provides a platform for artists, entrepreneurs, designers, and policymakers to collaborate and innovate while offering attendees workshops, dialogues, networking opportunities, and electrifying live performances.

"We're incredibly proud to bring Wolfheart to Saudi Arabia for the first time as the headliner of the Heavy Arabia Showcase at XP Music Futures. Wolfheart is a staple of melodic death metal in the Nordics, and having them here is a huge moment for our local scene. This isn't just about a performance; it's about giving our audience the chance to experience one of the genre's most iconic bands live in their homeland. It's a moment that celebrates the passion and dedication of Saudi metal fans and highlights how far the scene has come. This showcase is another milestone for metal in Saudi Arabia, and we're so excited to see what this means for the future of our community." - Gigi / Heavy Arabia

With their powerful stage presence and the emotionally charged anthems of Draconian Darkness, Wolfheart promises a performance that will resonate far beyond the walls of the venue. This extraordinary show represents not just a historic moment for Wolfheart but also a celebration of the evolving music landscape in Saudi Arabia.

