4 Non Blondes' 'What's Up?' Joins Spotify Billions Club

(UMe) 4 Non Blondes have now eclipsed 1 billion Spotify streams on their signature hit "What's Up?" The achievement elevates the group to rarified air, joining the Spotify "Billions Club." Fronted by Linda Perry, the band's music continues to resonate among successive generations.
"We live in a world where 'what the f*** is going on?' is a constant concern and a frequent question we all find ourselves asking," Perry shares. "We voice it in conversation amongst friends and with random people we meet that share the same frustrations. It will be heard under our breath or late nights when you can't sleep from the political anxiety we are all facing. 'What's Up' has been an anthem for people all over the world, and I am so deeply grateful it found its way through me." Stream it here
"What's Up?" initially adorned the California group's lone studio album Bigger, Better, Faster, More! The song climbed into the Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100, received a Gold certification from the RIAA, and even received a nomination at the MTV VMAs in the category of "Best Alternative Rock Video." The accompanying music video has generated 1.8 billion YouTube views as the song's global stream tally exceeds 1 billion. Meanwhile, Bigger, Better, Faster, More! garnered a Platinum certification from the RIAA.
Perry continues to shine as a sought-after collaborator, songwriter, and producer. Her catalog spans music for everyone from Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, and Britney Spears to Christina Aguilera and Céline Dion. Most recently, she wrote and produced the entirety of Ringo Starr's Crooked Boy EP, with the official documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here recently debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival.
