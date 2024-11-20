Ad Infinitum Deliver 'Anthem For The Broken' Video

(FP) Ad Infinitum surprise with an infectious official music video for "Anthem for the Broken", a catchy and gripping track from their latest full-length album, 'Abyss', which dropped last month. With the release of 'Abyss', the energetic four-piece marks a significant turning point in their career. AD INFINITUM have taken their sound to the next level, evolving into one of the most exciting new modern metal bands around.

The new visual for "Anthem for the Broken" shows a whole new facet of these rising stars and comes shortly after a successful EU/UK tour with symphonic metal greats Kamelot, where the band around vocalist Melissa Bonny enthralled thousands of fans in various cities and at sold-out venues. This reigning adventure continues in January 2025, when AD INFINITUM embark on an extensive EU tour with label-mates Infected Rain, supporting folk metal pioneers Eluveitie.

AD INFINITUM on the new video and upcoming tour: "We are excited to finally share the final piece of the video-puzzle that links all the videos of our album 'Abyss' together, and to feature a song that we hope to hear you sing with us in January and February when we hit the road again!"

