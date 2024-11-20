.

Ad Infinitum Deliver 'Anthem For The Broken' Video

11-20-2024
Ad Infinitum Deliver 'Anthem For The Broken' Video

(FP) Ad Infinitum surprise with an infectious official music video for "Anthem for the Broken", a catchy and gripping track from their latest full-length album, 'Abyss', which dropped last month. With the release of 'Abyss', the energetic four-piece marks a significant turning point in their career. AD INFINITUM have taken their sound to the next level, evolving into one of the most exciting new modern metal bands around.

The new visual for "Anthem for the Broken" shows a whole new facet of these rising stars and comes shortly after a successful EU/UK tour with symphonic metal greats Kamelot, where the band around vocalist Melissa Bonny enthralled thousands of fans in various cities and at sold-out venues. This reigning adventure continues in January 2025, when AD INFINITUM embark on an extensive EU tour with label-mates Infected Rain, supporting folk metal pioneers Eluveitie.

AD INFINITUM on the new video and upcoming tour: "We are excited to finally share the final piece of the video-puzzle that links all the videos of our album 'Abyss' together, and to feature a song that we hope to hear you sing with us in January and February when we hit the road again!"

Related Stories
Ad Infinitum Deliver 'Anthem For The Broken' Video

Ad Infinitum Herald New Album Release With 'Follow Me Down' Video

Watch AD INFINITUM's 'My Halo' Video

Kamelot Recruit HammerFall and Ad Infinitum For Awaken The World Tour

Ad Infinitum Celebrate Album Release With 'Eternal Rains' Video

News > Ad Infinitum

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more

Sammy Hagar And Guy Fieri Robbed Of $1 Million Of Tequila In Truck Hijacking- Ralph Macchio Stars In Coldplay's 'The Karate Kid' Video- more

Day In Country

Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- Blake Shelton Marks Career High With Hit As Big As 'Texas'- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!

On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Get To Know... Staytus

Latest News

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Stream 'White Noise' Video

Coheed and Cambria 'Searching for Tomorrow' As They Announce New Album

SKILLET Announce Kingdom Of Rock Book

4 Non Blondes' 'What's Up?' Joins Spotify Billions Club

Marky Ramones Holiday Blitzkrieg Shows Announced

Ad Infinitum Deliver 'Anthem For The Broken' Video

Jethro Tull Share 'Jack Frost and Hooded Crow' Remix From Christmas Album

Airforce Returning With First New Album In Five Years 'Acts of Madness'