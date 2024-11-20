Airforce Returning With First New Album In Five Years 'Acts of Madness'

(RPM) Five years since their latest studio offering, Strike Hard, London/UK-based NWOBHM pioneers Airforce, featuring Doug Sampson (ex-Iron Maiden), will return with their much-awaited new album, entitled Acts of Madness, that is slated for a release on February 21, 2025 via ROAR!

Acts of Madness showcases the band's ability to evolve their sound while staying true to the signature style that has defined them for decades. Created during challenging times, the album represents a bold step forward for the band, blending their hard rock and heavy metal influences into a powerful collection of tracks. With 11 songs and nearly an hour of material, the album delivers the epic, arena-worthy sound that fans have come to expect from AIRFORCE. Despite the adversity they faced, including the global pandemic and the tragic loss of their producer and close friend Pete Franklin, the band forged ahead with unwavering determination. The project took a poignant turn after Franklin's passing, as the band lost many of the original recordings. Fortunately, longtime collaborator Jezz Coad stepped in to help bring the album to completion. Coad, who originally worked with AIRFORCE in the 1980s, was instrumental in shaping the final product. This album stands as a tribute to Franklin, whose influence is felt throughout the tracks.

Recorded initially at his studio in 2020, the production was delayed due to the pandemic, resulting in the loss of much of the material. However, the band's resilience ensured the album was finished, with demos salvaged from previous sessions. The result is an album that feels deeply personal to the band, encapsulating both their struggles and triumphs. Fans of AIRFORCE can expect a powerful, emotionally charged listening experience, with the grandeur of heavy metal that's perfect for large arenas! A recent performance at the Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, reaffirmed the band's place in the metal scene, as fans responded enthusiastically to both classic hits and new material from the album. Dedicated to Pete Franklin, this album captures the heart and soul of AIRFORCE 's journey, ensuring his legacy will live on through their music.

Acts of Madness is a comeback worthy of the standard-bearer of the entire genre and an album that will strongly resonate within the metal community worldwide! In support of Acts of Madness, AIRFORCE have announced their live appearance at Harder than Rock Festival 2025 in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 8, 2025, after which many club and festival appearances will follow.

