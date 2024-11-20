Coheed and Cambria 'Searching for Tomorrow' As They Announce New Album

(Orienteer) Coheed and Cambria announces their forthcoming album The Father of Make Believe due March 13th, 2025 via Virgin Music Group. The new full-length marks the 10th studio album from the New York band and continues the narrative of The Amory Wars / Vaxis universe, following their 2022 album Vaxis Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which garnered critical success and the band's first Top 10 radio single of their career with "Shoulders."

Alongside the album's announcement, Coheed and Cambria shares the new single "Searching for Tomorrow," which arrives alongside an Anthony Scheppard-directed and animated video. The Father of Make Believe will also include the recently-released single "Blind Side Sonny," arguably Coheed and Cambria's most aggressive track to date that was complemented by a Max Moore-directed video that unveiled a new villain in The Amory Wars realm.

Speaking about "Searching for Tomorrow" and The Father of Make Believe, bandleader, vocalist and lead guitarist Caludio Sanchez shares, "This song is a reminder that always looking for something better in your life robs you of being able to appreciate the good things you already have.

With every album I try to 'outdo' the one before, or at least make something that sounds different and evolved in some way. I think that initial struggle added to the feeling of having a kind of musical midlife crisis...this constant internal battle of searching for creative release and growth...the being unsure if it's the right path. This one took more effort in the beginning, but in the end I think the digging was worth it for the subsequent surge."

Additionally, the Vaxis Act III: The Father of Make Believe limited edition box set is available for pre-order today and features the CD and digital download along with various exclusives, including Blind Side Sonny's fully wearable and functional helmet and neuro-dynamic display goggles, Vaxis Act III: The Father of Make Believe hardcover illustrated novella coffee table book, neuro-dynamic display goggles app for display customization, 11.5" x 35" Vaxis III: The Father of Make Believe bedroom poster and a signed Death Certificate of Siv Trafinder.

One way to look at The Father of Make Believe is Coheed and Cambria establishing a desire to move forward while honoring a remarkable history. Another: a series of questions, emotions, and thoughts at war with each other - "a war within myself," as Sanchez puts it. The Father of Make Believe fits into the band's sonic oeuvre with wailing guitars, drums that crack like fireworks, and Sanchez's aching, powerful voice centering us through moments both placid and pinwheeling. Where the set forges new ground is in how Sanchez embraces the role of main character. He's often used epic songcraft to mask the stories he wanted to tell: reflections on an addicted father, memories of his beloved grandfather, fears about raising a child in a cruel world, anxieties around losing the love of his life. This time around, he's writing more directly about his life and, especially, his career. Sanchez is the Father of Make Believe, gazing down upon this world he's wrought.

Next year, Coheed and Cambria will join Tool, Primus, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal and more for the Tool in the Sand festival in the Dominican Republic in March ahead of 2000 Trees with Kneecap, Taking Back Sunday, Alexisonfire, and more in the United Kingdom in July. Next November, Coheed will embark on their S.S. Neverender 2025 cruise with Thursday, L.S. Dunes, The Dear Hunter, Hail The Sun, Meet Me At The Altar and more.

Related Stories

Coheed and Cambria & Sixthman Announce S.S. Neverender Cruise 2025

Stream Coheed and Cambria's New Song 'Blind Side Sonny'

Coheed and Cambria Deliver 'The Joke' Video

Primus and Coheed And Cambria Announce Summer Tour

News > Coheed and Cambria