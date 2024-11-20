Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood Shares First Song From First Solo Album in 12 Years

(BHM) Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood has announced his landmark new solo album, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Produced by Chris Funk (The Decemberists, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks) at various studios in Hood's current hometown of Portland, OR, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams marks the singer-songwriter-guitarist's most expansive and ambitious extracurricular effort to date, supported by a stellar cast of friends and fellow musicians including Waxahatchee, Brad and Phil Cook (Megafaun), Kevin Morby, Wednesday, Brad Morgan and Jay Gonzalez (Drive-By Truckers), Steve Berlin (Los Lobos, The Blasters), David Barbe (Sugar, Mercyland), Nate Query (The Decemberists), Steve Drizos (Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons), Daniel Hunt (Neko Case, M Ward), and Stuart Bogie (The Hold Steady, Goose). The 10-track collection is heralded by today's premiere of the first single, "A Werewolf and a Girl," featuring additional vocals from Lydia Loveless, and is available everywhere now. A lyric video directed by Jason Shevchuk is streaming now on YouTube and below.

"'A Werewolf and A Girl' was written in August of 2021, around 40 years after I fell for my high school sweetheart," says Patterson Hood. "The song juxtaposed our falling in love and our breakup a year later. Once I cut the demo, I knew I wanted a woman to sing the choruses from the girl's point of view. And in my head, it was always going to be Lydia. I mean, I didn't really even have a second choice. The subject matter's kind of provocative, so I wouldn't have wanted to ask somebody that I didn't feel was a friend. I wouldn't want someone to be uncomfortable and then just not want to talk to me anymore. What I didn't count on was that when I asked Lydia if she would be interested in doing it, she actually happened to be in the studio and did it the next day. And that's what's on the record."

Hood's fourth solo album and first in over 12 years, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams sees the veteran singer, guitarist, and songwriter exploring his youth and young manhood in a collection unlike anything in his ever-evolving catalogue. It is inspired in part by his own short story, "The Exploding Trees," in which Hood tells the tale of a natural disaster that occurred in his North Alabama hometown just as he turned 30 and relocated to Athens, GA where Drive-By Truckers were co-founded in 1996. The album gathers songs that have amassed over the remarkably prolific songwriter's career, many of which provided him with distraction and creative sustenance during lockdown, others which have resided among his notebooks for years, including the string-driven "Airplane Screams," written over four decades ago but never successfully recorded until now.

The album was further driven by his friendship with producer/musician Chris Funk, a "profound chemistry" forged upon Hood's 2013 move to Portland, OR. Having long discussed a collaboration, in 2023 the stars finally aligned, and they set to work on recording this new album which Hood intended to be "a bigger departure" from Drive-By Truckers and his previous solo efforts than ever before.

Working together at a number of Portland studios, Hood accomplished his goal, in part by writing much of the album on piano in a vigorous attempt to expand his parameters in new, heretofore uncharted, directions. While he planned to bring in a professional pianist for the recording sessions, Funk, eager to push his friend from his comfort zone, encouraged Hood to play the parts himself. Hood further took the opportunity to explore sounds outside the boundaries and obligations of his day job, deviating from his traditionally guitar-driven palette to create richly textured arrangements marked by the inclusion of strings, woodwinds, and vintage analog synthesizers.

The result is an ingeniously baroque Americana song cycle, fueled by Hood's finely drawn character studies and gift for clear-eyed self-examination. Songs like "Pinocchio" and "Miss Coldiron's Oldsmobile" are nakedly autobiographical and remarkably unflinching, steeped in the past but very much informed by who Hood is in the here and now. With its powerful textural clarity and Hood's literary strengths at the fore, Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams coalesces as a staggering investigation into how time can shed light on the recesses of memory, revealing an exceptionally gifted songwriter's resolute inclination to look back through the golden haze in order to grapple with the darkness and secret truths that perhaps weren't understood or reckoned with at the time.

"You remember it one way, but when you really dip into it, when you really look back, the world was a different place," Patterson Hood says. "Things were accepted that wouldn't be accepted now and things you didn't understand then make sense now.

"This record has all these kind of unintended themes. I don't know if that was anything I set out to do as much as it just kind of worked out that way. You know, there are a lot a lot of happy accidents in this record."

The cover art for Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams is by Frances Thrasher, an artist from Athens, GA. "She recently put up a show called Heaven4TheYoung that really blew me away," says Hood. "I was especially moved by one painting in the series, and she was kind enough to let me use it for the cover. I honestly didn't have a second choice."

Currently traveling the US with Drive-By Truckers on their hugely successful Southern Rock Opera Revisited 2024 Tour, Hood will celebrate the arrival of Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams with a run of US headline dates. The Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams 2025 Tour - which will feature backing from his band, The Sensurrounders, with support from special guest Lydia Loveless - gets underway March 19 at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made, with stops in DC, Atlanta and Nashville, while finishing up at The Whirling Tiger on April 5. Local and Venue Presales begin Thursday, November 21 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, November 22 at 10:00 am (local). Additional dates will be announced soon.

"I'm putting together a kind of stripped-down band so we can go do this record right," Hood says. "Now the challenge to see if I can pull off a few of the songs on piano live. There's nothing but good to come from it. I think good has come from each of my solo records, they each made me better at what I do in various different ways."

In the meantime, Hood will wrap up his busy year with an already announced series of upcoming solo dates beginning December 3 at Deerfield, MA's Tree House Brewing Company and then continuing through a very special three-night holiday stand at Portland, OR's Show Bar set for December 18-20.

PATTERSON HOOD - LIVE 2024/2025

DECEMBER

3 - South Deerfield, MA - House Theater at Tree House Brewing Company

4 - Shirley, MA - The Bull Run

6 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

7 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

8 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

10 - New Orleans, LA - Chickie Wah Wah

12 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

13 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe

14 - Austin, TX - Antone's

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

18 - Portland, OR - Show Bar

19 - Portland, OR - Show Bar

20 - Portland, OR - Show Bar

EXPLODING TREES & AIRPLANE SCREAMS 2025 TOUR

MARCH

19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made *

21 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater *

22 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis *

26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

29 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl *

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi *

APRIL

1 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk *

2 - Evanston, IL - SPACE *

4 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

5 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

* w/ Special Guest Lydia Loveless

