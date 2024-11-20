Goo Goo Dolls' 'Iris' Certified Diamond As It Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams

(2b) "Iris," the acclaimed global hit song from multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls, is now Certified Diamond and has also amassed over 2 billion streams on Spotify alone.

The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track is ranked at #39 atop Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Pop Songs" and was named the #1 "Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years." On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness of the illustrious track.

Last week, the band announced an extensive run of 2025 summer tour dates with Dashboard Confessional. Kicking off on July 13, the "Summer Anthem Tour 2025" will bring the band to iconic venues coast-to-coast, including stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, Boston's LeaderBank Pavilion, Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion as well as a hometown show at Buffalo's KeyBank Center.

Local pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 21 from 10am - 10pm local time while public on-sale kicks off on Friday, November 22 at 10am local time. See the dates below:

GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Cape Town, South Africa - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Berea, South Africa - ICC Durban

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Pretoria, South Africa - Voortrekker Monument

Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Naples, FL - Live Fest 2024

Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Bruce, Australia - AIS Arena

Friday, February 21, 2025 - Moore Park, Australia - Hordern Pavilion

Sunday, February 23, 2025 - Broadmeadow, Australia - Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - South Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Thursday, February 27, 2025 - Hindmarsh, Australia - Aec Theatre

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - North Wollongong, Australia - Yours & Owls Festival

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

Saturday, July 13, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre*

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

Thursday, July 17, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land*

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center*

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Boston, MA - LeaderBank Pavilion*

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center*

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion*

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*

Saturday, August 10, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center*

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

Monday, August 18, 2025 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - La Vista, NE - The Astro*

Thursday, August 21, 2025 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*

Monday, September 1, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*

Thursday, September 4, 2025 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre*

Friday, September 12, 2025 - Camdenton, MO - Ozark Amphitheater*

*with Dashboard Confessional

