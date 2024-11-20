Tyla Unveils New Single 'Tears' For Coke Studio 2024

() GRAMMY- winning global music superstar Tyla has unveiled her latest track "Tears," created in collaboration with COKE STUDIO. To mark the release of the track, Tyla will perform the song live for the first time during a special performance in her hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 4th. COKE STUDIO, in collaboration with Spotify, will host an exclusive concert showcasing Tyla's dynamic artistry and sound.
"My music is all about creating connections, sharing culture and influences from all over the world, and I know fans will feel that in 'Tears'. I can't wait to see everyone, including my fans, friends and family, in Johannesburg and share this unforgettable experience together," adds singer/songwriter Tyla.
Concert-goers in Johannesburg will have the opportunity to experience COKE STUDIO through an exclusive fan experience, which will include autographed merchandise tables, product sampling, and prize giveaways. Fans who cannot attend the concert can watch Tyla's debut performance of her COKE STUDIO single via a global livestream.
