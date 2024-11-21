Bear McCreary Announces First European Tour

(BHM) Award-winning composer Bear McCreary announces his first tour of Europe. Known for his work on God of War, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Outlander, Battlestar Galactica, and The Walking Dead, McCreary will be playing selections from his iconic scores along with music from his new album The Singularity during the Themes & Variations tour. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, November 22, at 10 a.m. CET.
Says McCreary, "After celebrating the twentieth anniversary of my first screen credit, for composing the music to 2004's Battlestar Galactica, along with the release of my debut rock record, The Singularity, the time has finally come to take my music on the road! I am thrilled to perform highlights from throughout my career and visit some of my favorite cities in the world. I look forward to connecting with fans and bringing my music to bombastic life on the concert stage. Let's go!"
The European dates begin April 18, 2025, in London, with shows planned in the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Holland, and three shows in France, including two appearances at the Echos & Merveilles Festival in Bruguières, one featuring Bear and his band and another with the Neko Light Orchestra. US dates will soon follow. On sale tomorrow:
APRIL 2025
18 - London, UK - indigo at The O2
21 - Warsaw, PL - Progresja
22 - Prague, CZ - Roxy
23 - Berlin, DE - Metropol
25 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457
26 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
28 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
29 - Paris, FR - Trianon
30 - Bruguieres, FR - Le Bascala, Echos & Merveilles Fest (McCreary & band)
MAY 2025
4 - Bruguieres, FR - Echos & Merveilles Fest (McCreary with the Neko Light Orchestra)
Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father- Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup- more
Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more
Lainey Wilson Wins CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year For 3rd Consecutive Year- Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- more
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest
Watch Duran Duran Rock ELO's 'Evil Woman' At Madison Square Garden
The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour
Jason Charles Miller Shares Video For Accidental Deep Purple Tribute
KISS Army Marks 49th Anniversary
Yes Fire Back About Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Theft
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father
George Harrison Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar Fetches $1.27 Million