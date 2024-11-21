.

Coliseum Remix and Remaster Debut Album For 20th Anniversary

11-21-2024
Coliseum Remix and Remaster Debut Album For 20th Anniversary

(Clarion Call) Equal Vision Records and Louisville, KY hardcore punk icons Coliseum are excited to announce the release of Coliseum (20th Anniversary Edition), a fully remixed and remastered offering of the band's celebrated self-titled debut album.

Originally released on Level-Plane Records in June 2004, Coliseum was well-received and holds a special place in the band's history (and heart). Unfortunately, the drums ended up buried in the original mix and the album didn't quite portray an accurate representation of the band at that time. Now, 20 years after its original release, frontman Ryan Patterson remixed the album in the hope of shining a light on the entire band, particularly its original drummer, Patterson's cousin Matt Jaha, who passed away in April 2020.

Recorded live on ½" 8-track in a rough-and-tumble, DIY-style by Sebadoh's Jason Loewenstein in two sessions with very minimal overdubs and little consideration for nuanced recording, the band set up in the garage of a large house in downtown Louisville, KY where Patterson and his friends lived and their bands practiced. "We wanted a raw and immediate hardcore punk record, and that's what we got," Patterson recalls. "The drums were recorded with only four microphones, the amps were isolated in the upstairs bedrooms, the vocals were recorded in a bathroom."

Patterson continues, "Now that Coliseum is back in action after a nearly nine-year hiatus, it's even more poignant and important to give this special album a new 20th anniversary remix, remaster and reissue." Stream "Children Of Our Own Creation" from Coliseum (20th Anniversary Edition) below:

Related Stories
Coliseum Remix and Remaster Debut Album For 20th Anniversary

Nita Strauss To Perform Anthem At NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Dead & Company To Stream Fun Run Show For One More Saturday Night

News > Coliseum

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father- Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup- more

Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more

Day In Country

Lainey Wilson Wins CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year For 3rd Consecutive Year- Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona

What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!

On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives

Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix

Get To Know... Staytus

Latest News

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest

Watch Duran Duran Rock ELO's 'Evil Woman' At Madison Square Garden

The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour

Jason Charles Miller Shares Video For Accidental Deep Purple Tribute

KISS Army Marks 49th Anniversary

Yes Fire Back About Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Theft

Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father

George Harrison Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar Fetches $1.27 Million