Coliseum Remix and Remaster Debut Album For 20th Anniversary

(Clarion Call) Equal Vision Records and Louisville, KY hardcore punk icons Coliseum are excited to announce the release of Coliseum (20th Anniversary Edition), a fully remixed and remastered offering of the band's celebrated self-titled debut album.

Originally released on Level-Plane Records in June 2004, Coliseum was well-received and holds a special place in the band's history (and heart). Unfortunately, the drums ended up buried in the original mix and the album didn't quite portray an accurate representation of the band at that time. Now, 20 years after its original release, frontman Ryan Patterson remixed the album in the hope of shining a light on the entire band, particularly its original drummer, Patterson's cousin Matt Jaha, who passed away in April 2020.

Recorded live on ½" 8-track in a rough-and-tumble, DIY-style by Sebadoh's Jason Loewenstein in two sessions with very minimal overdubs and little consideration for nuanced recording, the band set up in the garage of a large house in downtown Louisville, KY where Patterson and his friends lived and their bands practiced. "We wanted a raw and immediate hardcore punk record, and that's what we got," Patterson recalls. "The drums were recorded with only four microphones, the amps were isolated in the upstairs bedrooms, the vocals were recorded in a bathroom."

Patterson continues, "Now that Coliseum is back in action after a nearly nine-year hiatus, it's even more poignant and important to give this special album a new 20th anniversary remix, remaster and reissue." Stream "Children Of Our Own Creation" from Coliseum (20th Anniversary Edition) below:

Related Stories

Nita Strauss To Perform Anthem At NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Dead & Company To Stream Fun Run Show For One More Saturday Night

News > Coliseum