Crazy Lixx Give Fans First Bite of New Album With 'Midnight Rebels' Video

(FP) Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx are thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, 'Thrill Of The Bite', set for release on February 14th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Today, to get a first "bite" of the new record, Crazy Lixx shares the first single, "Midnight Rebels", which is accompanied by an unofficial soundtrack music video, made with clips from the classic 1986 horror movie "Trick Or Treat", starring Marc Price, Gene Simmons and the late Tony Fields.

Vocalist Danny Rexon expresses his enthusiasm for the new album, by saying: "So stoked to finally reveal the news of our upcoming album, set to be released in February 2025. Even though we did release some new songs on the compilation album earlier this year, it has been quite a while since the fans got a proper full length studio album with all originals, but now we can finally announce that that time is soon upon us. And dare I say that this album is one really worth waiting for? Personally, I'm really proud and happy with how it came out and I think that the response to the two singles we've put out so far ("Call Of The Wild" and "Little Miss Dangerous") gives us a clear indication that our fans seem to agree."

Rexon also comments on the first single: "And just to sweeten the good news even more here we are with another banger from the upcoming album, called 'Midnight Rebels'. Probably one of the happier and more party-friendly songs on the album, but still with that darker lyrical theme (which you might have guessed by now, no?). Happy listening, hope you guys enjoy it!"

