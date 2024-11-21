Dan Wilson Wins First CMA Award for Song of the Year For Chris Stapleton's 'White Horse'

(MPG) Last night at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, Dan Wilson took home his first CMA Award for Song of the Year for Chris Stapleton's "White Horse." The win marks another major achievement for the #1 Country song that won Best Country Song at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards earlier this year.
Wilson's first win at the CMAs follows a string of successes for the 3x GRAMMY winner who last month received his 7th GRAMMY nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media for co-writing "It Never Went Away" from Jon Batiste's documentary "American Symphony." The song also earned Wilson his first Academy Award nomination earlier this year for Best Original Song.
"White Horse" is Wilson's second major collaboration with Chris Stapleton following 2015's "When The Stars Come Out," as well as Wilson's second #1 Country song alongside Dierks Bentley's "Home."
As one of the most in-demand and influential songwriters working today, Wilson has collaborated with a eclectic range of artists including Adele, Taylor Swift, Mitski, Laufey, Jon Batiste, Noah Kahan, Celine Dion, Bastille, Phantogram, Leon Bridges and many more
Last year, Wilson reunited his band Semisonic to release Little Bit of Sun, their first full length album in more than 20 years that included appearances from Jason Isbell and My Morning Jacket's Jim James and co-writes with Grammy-winning songwriters Lori McKenna and Amy Allen. The album was praised by BrooklynVegan, The Guardian, NME, NPR Music, Paste Magazine, Rolling Stone, The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Stereogum, New York Magazine and many more.
