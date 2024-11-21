Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup

() Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA for two weekends set for April 11 - 13 and April 18 - 20, 2025 with Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone performing a career retrospective set, and Travis Scott + many more.
Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, November 22 at 11am PT. 2023/2024 attendees and purchasers get early access starting Thursday, November 21 at 11am PT. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. This is a presale and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.
New for 2025: VIP areas adjacent to the Outdoor Theater and Sahara offer specialty drinks, added bars, shaded lounges, flushable restrooms and more amenities to be announced later. Plus, additional camping options include Ready-Set and La Campana tent camping for fans looking for more comfort during their desert stay.
YouTube returns in 2025 as the exclusive livestream partner for both Coachella weekends on our official YouTube channel; bringing the legendary performances and so much more to millions of music fans across the globe.
Official Hotel Packages that bundle festival passes with local lodging and transportation are available for Weekend 1 and Weekend 2, sold exclusively through Valley Music Travel.
