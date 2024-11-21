Lainey Wilson Wins CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year For 3rd Consecutive Year

(BBR) Lainey Wilson entered the 2024 CMA Awards as a host alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning for the first time this year and by the close of the show was awarded two CMA Awards including: Female Vocalist of the Year, her third consecutive win in the category, and Music Video of the Year for her #1 hit song "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

In her acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year, Lainey shared: "I've always been told if you feel like you've got a gift, you're supposed to share it, and I think that means whether you drive a tractor or pour coffee, make people smile or laugh, whatever that is I think you're supposed to share that gift."

Throughout the broadcast, Lainey would take the stage for two performances - an emotive, cinematic adaption of her current Top 20 and rising Broken Bow Records single "4x4xU" from her 2025 GRAMMY-nominated Country Album of the Year, Whirlwind, and again for the George Strait tribute performing his signature "Amarillo By Morning." Lainey's live adaptation of "4x4xU" will release tonight to all streaming platforms.

Related Stories

Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'

Lainey Wilson's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025

Jordan Davis Added to 2025 Gulf Coast Jam

News > Lainey Wilson