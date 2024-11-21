(BBR) Lainey Wilson entered the 2024 CMA Awards as a host alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning for the first time this year and by the close of the show was awarded two CMA Awards including: Female Vocalist of the Year, her third consecutive win in the category, and Music Video of the Year for her #1 hit song "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."
In her acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year, Lainey shared: "I've always been told if you feel like you've got a gift, you're supposed to share it, and I think that means whether you drive a tractor or pour coffee, make people smile or laugh, whatever that is I think you're supposed to share that gift."
Throughout the broadcast, Lainey would take the stage for two performances - an emotive, cinematic adaption of her current Top 20 and rising Broken Bow Records single "4x4xU" from her 2025 GRAMMY-nominated Country Album of the Year, Whirlwind, and again for the George Strait tribute performing his signature "Amarillo By Morning." Lainey's live adaptation of "4x4xU" will release tonight to all streaming platforms.
Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'
Lainey Wilson's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025
Jordan Davis Added to 2025 Gulf Coast Jam
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father- Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga Lead Coachella Lineup- more
Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him- Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)- more
Lainey Wilson Wins CMA Female Vocalist Of The Year For 3rd Consecutive Year- Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Featuring Jelly Roll- more
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Laid To Rest
Watch Duran Duran Rock ELO's 'Evil Woman' At Madison Square Garden
The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour
Jason Charles Miller Shares Video For Accidental Deep Purple Tribute
KISS Army Marks 49th Anniversary
Yes Fire Back About Lawsuit Over Alleged Song Theft
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Video For Duet With His Late Father
George Harrison Early Beatles-Era Futurama Guitar Fetches $1.27 Million