Lucero Stars Unplug For New Double Album Of Their Catalog Tracks

(MPG) Lucero lead singer Ben Nichols and keyboardist Rick Steff revisit the Memphis rock/alt-country band's exceptional catalog with 20 stripped-down tracks on Lucero Unplugged, a special double album releasing on January 24. Recorded in a single day at longtime collaborator and producer Matt Ross-Spang's Memphis studio, the songs range from some of Lucero's most popular crowd favorites to more obscure rarities and were all recorded live with grand piano and acoustic guitar. Along with the announcement, the pair shares "That Much Further West," originally released as the title track of Lucero's 2003 album and reimagined in a live video taped during the Unplugged recording session.

Lucero Unplugged evolved out of the uniqueness and intimacy of the live acoustic shows Nichols and Steff would sometimes perform together. The process allowed the musicians to elaborate on old parts and incorporate new takes on songs they have played with the full band for years. Nichols explains, "I've been wanting to release acoustic versions of some old songs for a very long time, but Lucero always seemed to have too many other projects and tours in the works. I knew keeping it as simple as possible was the key to getting it done, and I knew Rick and I could go in and probably get most of the songs down in just one or two takes. So finally I decided to call up Matt Ross-Spang and book a day at the studio myself. I love Southern Grooves and Lucero has done our last two albums there. I knew if we could just get in that room and play some quieter, pretty versions of these songs, it would be something special."

He continues, "I love getting to really dig deep into Rick's piano parts. I love hearing the parts up close both from the albums he is on with the band, as well as his parts that weren't originally on the old albums before he joined the group. It's a fresh take on Lucero. I hope old fans will like it and I also hope it will bring some new listeners to the table."

On the first single, Steff says, "'That Much Further West' is always one of my favorites to play. I think it's one of Ben's most cinematic compositions, and hearing it stripped down gives it a whole new character." Nichols adds, "Rick was not a member of the band at the time the album was released and isn't featured on the record, but he wrote a soaring, cinematic piano part to play with the band live after joining the group. In the Lucero Unplugged setting his part is even more impressive, providing both the driving rhythm that supports the acoustic guitar as well as the grand solo in the second half of the song."

Since forming in Memphis in the late 90's, Lucero's sound has evolved from the raw grit of their first record The Attic Tapes to their more dark and moody recent releases, as the band embraces everything from southern rock to Stax-inspired Memphis soul. They have garnered widespread acclaim from press including Rolling Stone, SPIN, NPR Music, Billboard and BrooklynVegan, who called them "a band who have always been at home within country, punk, and heartland rock." When the group released their 2023 album Should've Learned By Now, Pitchfork hailed the "endearing, impassioned album," and Paste declared "the fact that Lucero has made it 25 years singing about bad luck and worse choices is, in its own counterintuitive way, something worth celebrating. Let's hope they never learn."

Maintaining a large and dedicated fanbase for over 20 years, Lucero delivers a rowdy and communal live experience that is equally as exhilarating in a dive bar as it is in amphitheaters. The band is currently on the west coast for a fall tour, and next month they will perform their annual hometown show, Lucero Family Christmas at Minglewood Hall, before three nights in Chicago for New Year's Eve. Find a full list of tour dates below and on their website: luceromusic.com/tour/

Lucero Unplugged Tracklist

1. In Lonesome Times

2. That Much Further West

3. When I Was Young

4. Texas & Tennessee

5. The Prayer

6. Diamond State Heartbreak

7. Sweet Little Thing

8. Slow Dancing

9. Among The Ghosts

10. Buy A Little Time

11. When You Decided To Leave

12. Tell Me What It Takes

13. Hate & Jealousy

14. Hello Sadness

15. Darby's Song

16. It Gets The Worst At Night

17. My Best Girl

18. I Can't Stand To Leave You

19. Nights Like These

20. Tears Don't Matter Much

Lucero Tour Dates

November 21 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

November 22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

November 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

December 14 - Memphis, TN @ Lucero Family Christmas at Minglewood Hall *

December 29 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

December 30 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

December 31 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

January 4 - Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads ^

February 1 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

* - with special guests Slobberbone, Rattlesnake Milk and Dirty Streets

^ - Ben Nichols solo

# - supporting JJ Grey & Mofro

