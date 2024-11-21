Rodeo Mouth Take Fans To 'Fanny's Farmhouse'

(CC) If Bob Dylan, Warren Zevon, and Roger Miller got into a back alley fist fight and the collective pools of blood morphed into a being of its own, it might just be Rodeo Mouth. Dropping today as the band's second single, "Fanny's Farmhouse" delivers a mellow-driving rural highway twang, with eclectic David Lynchian lyrics paying homage to a fictional yet everyday-style country diner - Fanny's Farmhouse.

"25 years at the same address / You're family you're a friend / You ain't no strange guest," lead singer and songwriter Paul Howard sings, with the years increasing by a decade in each passing chorus.

A soft banjo lick soon melts into a steady acoustic progression with fiddle accompaniment, as the song starts to take shape, painting a vivid picture of a rural diner that's "just o'er the hill" where "you'll see some cattle on the right." With somewhat of a glossy-eyed highway cowboy vocal delivery, Howard sings the praises and what's to be expected of an establishment that's always there for you, offering respite and down-home hospitality - even if things seem a little strange or off.

"If you play your cards you might wind up on a date / Man, I don't know well you make your own fate / Down at Fanny's Farmhouse / It can be a roll of the dice," he sings. Regardless, there's a special if not hypnotic aura and mojo to it that always provides comfort to weary travelers in particular. It's the kind of place where the coffee ain't great, but damn does it hit the spot.

The track is refreshingly catchy and original, with the instrumentation proving a solid hybrid of traditional country and Cosmic Americana, as the accentuating licks of the banjo and fiddle seamlessly mesh with the twang of the electric guitar that is a signature element of the song.

"Fanny's Farmhouse" was recorded to tape with the help of multi-instrumentalist and producer Duncan Shea (Music Band, Becca Mancari) in Nashville, Tennessee, and mixed/mastered at The Bomb Shelter (Alabama Shakes, Hurray For The Riff Raff), also in Nashville. It follows the band's debut single, "Sunset Blues Revisited."

Oozing with originality and far from just another Nashville clone, Rodeo Mouth has made their debut as a new and endearing force in the folk rock and alt-country rock scene. Howard's witty left field lyricism and smooth gliding vocals shine through in their songs, and the band sparks an energy not unlike a mid 1960s Bob Dylan and The Band era.

While Rodeo Mouth is a fairly new endeavor, Howard has been writing and recording for years in his home studio, compiling a number of original songs which will be among those on the band's impending debut album in 2025.

