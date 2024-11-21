Travis Scott To Make Historical Return To Headline Coachella

(HRPR) Global superstar and cultural trailblazer Travis Scott will once again descend upon the desert for weekends 1&2 of Coachella, headlining the main stage on Saturday night where he will debut an entirely new era of music to the world.

Scott, whose CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR has officially sold more tickets globally than any rap tour in history, has also announced a one-of-a-kind Cactus Jack desert takeover, set to occur on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, on both weekends, where the record-breaking artist will curate a fully immersive and experiential world within the desert-more details to be revealed in the coming months. Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, on April 11 - 13 and April 18 - 20, 2025.

This past weekend, Artistic Director and Sunday night headliner Travis Scott and Cactus Jack also unveiled their most groundbreaking creative vision yet: CactusCon, which debuted at ComplexCon, showcasing more than 35 exclusive collaborations with today's leading designers, brands and creatives. An undeniable and unprecedented cultural activation that redefined collaboration and creativity. A bold and immersive celebration of style, art, fashion, and music ever seen

The CactusCon "bazaar"-a larger-than-life immersive experience featuring collaborative booths, colossal art installations, hands-on workshops, and the exclusive Cactus Jack store, showcasing rare archival pieces from Scott's groundbreaking career. The Cactus Jack store offered exclusive, limited-edition merchandise, available only at the festival, which thousands of fans lined up for over the course of the two-day festival.

Passing through the CactusCon dome, where cutting-edge design and cultural inspiration collide, fans stepped into a carnival of creativity at the intersection of music, fashion, art, and technology that captured the essence of Scott's bold vision.

Nearby, at a monumental colosseum constructed by Nike, Scott continued to dominate sneaker culture. Cactus Colosseum, an immersive look into a world fueled by soccer, sneakers and community, presented by Nike and Travis Scott.

Celebrating the launch of Scott's new Nike Zoom Field Jaxx, the Cactus Colosseum featured a trophy case full of the artist's most coveted NIKE, Inc. collaborations, a soccer kit customization studio run by Nike's Blue Ribbon Studios, a retail store with limited-edition merch and a street soccer pitch hosting scrimmages and skills challenges.

As the artistic force behind ComplexCon 2024, the multi-platinum, diamond-certified recording artist, producer, and style icon's role builds upon the festival's history of working with the most prominent and innovative artists such as Takashi Murakami, to push artistic and experiential boundaries and is a testament to his visionary creativity, using CactusCon as his ultimate canvas.

During Scott's Sunday night headlining show, the hip-hop superstar brought out WWE's Paul "Triple H" Levesque as a surprise appearance to present him with the WWE Hardcore Championship belt and announce that Scott would be appearing at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on January 6.

