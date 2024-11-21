Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform 'The Architect' At The CMAs

(BT PR) Kacey Musgraves gave an incredible performance of her song "The Architect," which appears on her latest album Deeper Well. The track received two nominations of out of her total of five Grammy nods for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Billboard described the song as "another musical triumph," ABC News called it "a masterful acoustic rumination on a higher power," while UPROXX said it is "the sound she succeeds best at, radiating a calm and introspective energy, almost like guiding listeners through meditation." The idyllic and folkloric song was derived from Kacey's exploration of life's unknowns and her contemplation about whether life is driven by a higher power or if there is a blueprint for its course, particularly in a world marked by unrest and disorder.

During her recent performance at the Grammy Museum, Kacey said she wrote this song with her friends Shane McAnally and Josh Osbourne in Nashville and "it was around the time or a couple weeks after the insane Covenant School Shooting that happened there, and the community was just reeling and it felt just so off and scary. And you know, we got together to write a song, and we even felt guilty just being able to meet up and write a song and get to do something so pleasant as that when something so crazy had just happened. It sparked this very real conversation about life and how it's really confusing how there's so much suffering- there's also so much beauty at the same time, so it's this great weird duality of being a human, especially in these modern times." Kacey's performance of "The Architect" at the CMAs is reflective of her introspection, as she played the song acoustically and unaccompanied on stage.

Kacey has also been nominated for five 2025 Grammy Awards including Best Country Album for Deeper Well, Best Country Song for "The Architect," Best Country Solo Performance for "The Architect," Best Americana Performance for "Don't Do Me Good" with Madi Diaz, and Best Engineered Album Non-Classical for Deeper Well. Musgraves is the only artist ever to receive a Grammy Award for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Duo or Group Performance. She is also the third artist to ever take-home Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. In addition to her seven Country Music Association Awards, Kacey has won seven Grammy Awards and four Academy of Country Music Awards. She has been nominated for the CMA Awards a total of 24 times.

Kacey is currently on the North American leg of her "Deeper Into The Well World Tour." The tour kicked off on September 4th in State College, PA and will run through December 7th, ending in Nashville, TN with two sold-out shows at Bridgestone Arena. The Boston Globe praised Kacey stating she "has matter-of-factly defied any expectations placed upon her...a pop star whose fortunes have steadily risen because of the way she's stayed true to herself." The Seattle Times also wrote, "Musgraves' 'Deeper Well World Tour' deftly blends arena-pop pageantry and classic country showmanship with a modern twist - creating just the right setting for her soft-rock psychedelia and delicate new folk songs that blow in a summer breeze like a porch-hung paper lantern." Earlier this year Kacey completed a run of European dates with sold-out shows in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne, Glasgow and more.

