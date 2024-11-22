Babyfxce E Delivers Real Striker Music Mixtape

(Atlantic Records) Babyfxce E releases his highly anticipated mixtape Real Striker Music, which builds on E's already growing profile, showcasing his musical versatility with pop hooks over richly textured melodic production and vivid imagery of lived experiences. The mixtape features the previously released fan favorites "Fast Dudes," "Hypocrite," and "PTP" which boasts over 4 million views. Check it out here

Kicking off in December, Babyfxce E will join Gold-certified artist Babyface Ray on his Wavy Navy University Tour. The 16-city trek starts December 2 in San Francisco at The Regency Ballroom, hitting Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Atlanta and Chicago before wrapping up in Detroit for a monumental home state show at The Fillmore on February 7.

One of the brightest stars coming out of the explosive Flint, MI/Greater Detroit rap scene, Babyfxce E has accumulated over 60M streams to date and is rapidly growing into a true phenom. Named one of Apple Music's "Artists to Watch" as well as one of Audiomack's "10 Rappers You Should Know Right Now," E has received critical acclaim from publications like Pitchfork and The FADER, and has been featured on Spotify's influential "Rap Caviar" as well as The Source's "Track of the Week." His undeniable delivery - which landed him direct support spots on tours with Babyfxce E and BabyTron - balances unbreakable bars with unpredictable melodies, placing him in a lane of his own out of the Midwest and on his way towards a mainstream breakthrough at full speed. After stacking up millions of streams and views and notching critical acclaim, Babyfxce E adopts the mindset of his hometown to tell an underdog story all his own.

Though E primarily resided with his mother, sister, and two brothers on the north side of Flint, he maintained a close relationship with his dad. Pops frequently brought him on fishing and hunting trips, giving his son an appreciation for the outdoors. Beyond a passion for the woods, he embraced hip-hop as a kid, not only listening to the likes of YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby, but also such Michigan heavyweights as Rio Da Yung OG, Sada Baby, and Tee Grizzley. At the urging of a close friend, he stepped into the recording booth for the first time in 2021 and instantly left his buddies impressed with the results.

E initially gained traction at the top of 2022 with "Six Flags," paving the way for projects such as Life Of The Reaper and Its Wit a X. The latter boasted the standout, "D Rose," now boasting 2.2M YouTube views and prompting The FADER to rave, "The punchlines come flying at such a rapid pace you'll feel like you ended up in a boxing gym." E carried this momentum into 2023 with "Master P," "Last Laugh," a show stopping turn on BabyTron's "Waffle House," "Hypebeast," and "12:45 in Detroit," which Pitchfork noted "feels like a breakout track; you'll have a new favorite punchline every time you listen."

Earlier this summer, E released "PTP," which has amassed over 4 million streams on Spotify "PTP'' continued a non-stop flow of recent hits from Babyfxce E, including "Yung OG Flow (Freestyle)," "BTA Freestyle," "Ready," and "Flint Flow" (feat. RMC Mike, KrispyLife Kidd, Louie Ray, BFB Da Packman, and YSR Gramz) the latter featured on his acclaimed 21-track mixtape, The X Tape Deluxe.

12/2 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

12/4 - The Bellwether - Los Angeles, CA

12/8 - Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX

12/9 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

12/11 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

12/15 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

12/16 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

12/17 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

12/19 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

12/21 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

1/30 - The Rave/Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

1/31 - Uptown Theater - Minneapolis, MN

2/1 - Patio Theater - Chicago, IL

2/4 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

2/6 - House of Blues Cleveland - Cleveland, OH

2/7 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

Real Striker Music Tracklist:

1. Since A Lil Nigga

2. She Love Fxce

3. Fast Dudes

4. Catching Feelings

5. Hypocrite

6. Same Again

7. Broad Day Pt. 2

8. Rappin Stackin

9. Madden Bullets

10. 9' O'clock feat. Baby Money

11. Crash Yo Whip

12. Make Me Sick

13. PTP

14. Astronaut

15. Need You

16. Message From Unc

Related Stories

Babyfxce E Shares 'Fast Dudes' Video

News > Babyfxce E