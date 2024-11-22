Jason and Kylie Kelce Sing 'Loud Little Town' For The Philly Specials Holiday Album

(HR) The Philly Specials - Jason, Lane, and Jordan - release their third and final holiday record, A Philly Special Christmas Party via Vera Y Records. In conjunction with the release, they announce their ambitious initiative, Operation Snowball, which aims to make every student in The School District of Philadelphia feel seen and celebrated this holiday season. The release of A Philly Special Christmas Party includes, "Little Loud Town," an original duet between Jason and Kylie Kelce and written by The Philly Specials' Brandon Beaver.

"Santa Drives An Astrovan," the album's third single, features Mt. Joy and Jason Kelce and has reached #1 on the iTunes Holiday Chart. Kelce and Mt. Joy surprised fans with a pop up concert performance outside of Lincoln Financial Field on November 14th. The first two singles from A Philly Special Christmas Party include the iTunes #5 All Genre Chart and #1 Holiday Chart topping Kelce and Stevie Nicks duet, "Maybe This Christmas" and Jason, Travis, and Boyz II Men's collaboration, "It's Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)" has reached #7 on the iTunes Holiday Chart.

"I wrote 'Loud Little Town' initially for an old friend of mine around Christmas of 2023," says Brandon Beaver. "He and his wife were newly empty nesters as their children had both gone off to college. As a father myself, I could really connect with that bittersweet feeling of watching your children become more independent and how fleeting the time we have truly is."

"Fast forward many months later, as we were prepping for A Philly Special Christmas Party," he continues. "It crept into my mind that Jason Kelce was the perfect person to sing this song. I was so fortunate that he liked the tune, and it was just such an organic fit. As my friendship with Jason and Kylie has grown over the years, I can't express how happy it made me that he was so dedicated to the song. It was Jason's idea for Kylie to duet with him and that really speaks to his stellar artistic instincts. The song really became theirs and I could not be prouder to have some small hand in the realization of this song. Working with them and how much love they put into this tune has been a remarkable experience for me. I'm overjoyed for the world to hear what the Kelces (and a second-to-none supergroup of musicians) were able to put together here!"

Operation Snowball, in partnership with The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia and The School District of Philadelphia, aims to give a gift to every single Philly public school student. All proceeds from the release on vinyl and CD will support the initiative. The initiative hopes to inspire everyone to get involved and snowball into a larger spirit of giving in the Philly area.

Here are the three ways that YOU can help make Operation Snowball... snowball:

Purchase A Philly Special Christmas Party on vinyl via the official website.

Buy a limited-edition CD available in select retailers on 11/22.

Donate directly to The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia, with a note designating that donation for Operation Snowball.

A Philly Special Christmas Special raised over $3M and singles, "This Christmas," "All I Want for Christmas is You," "Fairytale of Philadelphia," and "Pretty Paper," have garnered over 10M streams across platforms. "Fairytale of Philadelphia" reached #1 on iTunes, 50,000 copies have been sold on vinyl and the stop motion special created by unPOP Animation, A Philly Special Christmas Special, has been viewed over 700,000 times with 10,000 live viewers tuning in to its premiere on Thanksgiving night. Its predecessor in 2022, A Philly Special Christmas, immediately sold out its limited pressing. The record reached four top ten spots on various Billboard Music Charts including #1 on the Compilation Albums Chart. A Philly Special Christmas donated over $1M to local charities including Children's Crisis Treatment Center and fulfilled the wish lists of Philadelphia School District teachers via Donors Choose.

