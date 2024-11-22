Jelly Roll Shares New Song 'Run It' For Sonic the Hedgehog 3

(BBR) Award-winning multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll has released "Run It" today as the only original song for the third installment of the beloved franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The film, from Paramount Pictures in association with SEGA Sammy Group, opens in theaters everywhere on Friday December 20, 2024. Advance tickets on sale November 25, 2024.

Jelly Roll notably co-wrote "Run It" with a powerhouse cohort of collaborators, including three-time GRAMMY Award winner and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, two-time GRAMMY Award winner and superstar artist and DJ David Guetta, and GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter Sean Cook. Tedder, Guetta, and Cook co-produced the track as well. The song marks Jelly Roll's first collaboration with Tedder and Guetta.

"Run It" showcases Jelly Roll's versatility once again, striking a balance between country, pop, hip-hop, and electronic. Anchored by breezy acoustic guitar and handclaps, the song climaxes on a bright dancefloor-ready bridge and sunny refrain, "We gonna run it, run it, run it till we running out of road!" It's an upbeat and undeniable anthem that's as energetic as Sonic himself.

Be on the lookout for the premiere of an official music video to accompany the track soon.

It continues what has become a tradition of high-octane bangers tailormade for the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, and Sueco the Child teamed up for "Speed Me Up" in 2020 to accompany Sonic the Hedgehog, amassing 59 million-plus Spotify streams and counting. Meanwhile, Kid Cudi contributed "Stars In The Sky" to 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, gathering over 31 million Spotify streams. As such, Jelly Roll finds himself in good company.

Jelly Roll's Billboard 200 #1 critically acclaimed sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken, is available now. Earlier this week, Jelly Roll delivered two monumental performances as a three-time nominee at the 2024 CMA Awards. Next up, he performs his sold out hometown headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 26. Jelly Roll recently made his debut on the PBS series "Austin City Limits" as the show celebrates its 50th Anniversary Season.

