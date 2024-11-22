Nothing More Scores 3rd No. 1 With 'Angel Song'

(SRO) 3X Grammy-nominated and Gold-certified rock powerhouse Nothing More have landed their third #1 Mainstream Rock single this week with the empowering "Angel Song" featuring David Draiman of multi-platinum hard rock outfit Disturbed. This marks Nothing More's second #1 single from their latest album Carnal via Better Noise Music following the emotionally charged "If It Doesn't Hurt" which held the top spot in June.

Nothing More are celebrating an additional milestone today, November 22, with the release of their acclaimed self-titled album's Nothing More - 10TH Anniversary Edition via Endurance Music Group and Better Noise Music. The anniversary edition includes the original album's track listing along with new acoustic renditions and remixed versions of the album's top tracks along with a remix from frontman Jonny Hawkins of their #1-charting rock radio single "This Is The Time."

Nothing More - 10th Anniversary Edition is available now with refreshed packaging and artwork on CD, 2LP (translucent orange variant) along with throwback merch in the band's official store, and streaming and digital downloads.

Related Stories

Nothing More Expand Self-Titled Album For 10th Anniversary

Nothing More and David Draiman Collab 'Angel' Rocks Into The Top 10

Nothing More Launch Contest For Suicide Prevention

Hear Myles Kennedy's 'Nothing More To Gain'

News > Nothing More