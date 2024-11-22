(AS) Pop Evil follow their scorching single "What Remains" with new, dark track "Deathwalk," produced by Zach Jones & KJ Strock. The band shared the cinematic music video, directed by Sam Shapiro. Fans will plunge into the dark, fragmented landscape of lead singer Leigh Kakaty's psyche, unraveling the thin line between self-identity and survival. Kakaty confronts existential questions of his own mortality and legacy.
"We are the accused, the guilty, the damned," the singer says about the harrowing track. "At the end of our 'Deathwalk,' judgment awaits. Are you at peace with what you will leave behind?"
Pop Evil returned in August by showcasing their new sound with single "What Remains." It was produced by Wage War's Cody Quistad and serves as the dawn of a new era for Pop Evil, which the band promises will be its most sonically heavy. "What Remains" currently sits at No. 8 on the Mainstream Active Rock Chart.
The six-time RIAA gold-certified band, plus newly platinum-certified track, "Torn to Pieces," is gearing up for its forthcoming eighth studio album, set for release in Spring 2025.
Pop Evil are currently finishing up the final dates of The Animal Instinct Tour with Bad Wolves. Sierra Pilot and Oni are serving as support. Kakaty previously confirmed the band's new lineup, saying, "We are also proud to officially announce the newest member of the Pop Evil lineup - Blake Allison." Allison is replacing departed member Hayley Cramer on drums, joining Kakaty and fellow bandmates, guitarists Dave Grahs and Nick Fuelling, and bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser.
POP EVIL ON TOUR:
THE ANIMAL INSTINCT TOUR:
11/22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz
11/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II
11/24 - Omaha, NE - Admiral
11/26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
11/27 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's
11/29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
11/30 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
*No Bad Wolves
**Supporting Wage War
***Pop Evil Only
Pop Evil Take Fans On 'Deathwalk' With New Video