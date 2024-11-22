Twenty On Pilots Share 'The Line' From Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Soundtrack

(WMA) Twenty On Pilots today released "The Line," the latest single from the globally diverse Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (Soundtrack From The Animated Series), which features 22 original compositions that were crafted for pivotal moments in the Emmy-winning series, which is based on Riot's iconic video game League of Legends. The soundtrack will be available on all streaming platforms via Saturday, November 23, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group.

The emotional anthem is featured in a pivotal moment in the third and final act of the series, and was written by the duo's lead vocalist, Tyler Joseph. "The Line" marks the most recent single for the superstars, whose music has tallied over 33 billion global streams throughout their career. It is currently available wherever you can listen to music, and its music video will be released on Monday, November 25.

"The Line" joins an array of currently available tracks including "Come Play" by Stray Kids, Young Miko, and Tom Morello, "Paint The Town Blue" by Ashnikko, "Sucker" by Marcus King, "Remember Me" by d4vd, and "Heavy Is The Crown (Original Score)" from Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park. Many of the artists featured on the soundtrack - which has already garnered over 70 million streams across platforms - are League of Legends players, passionate Arcane fans, and previous Riot Games collaborators.

The season 2 soundtrack builds on the phenomenal success of the Arcane season 1 soundtrack, which has amassed over 5.6 billion global streams since its release in November 2021 and maintains over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

The soundtrack's release comes alongside the final three episodes of Arcane, which will debut on Netflix on Saturday, November 23. Arcane season 2 reached the #1 spot on Netflix upon its Act I debut on November 9, and both seasons currently hold 100% critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Arcane is one of Netflix's most successful animated series ever, and was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck. Fortiche Production directed and produced the Arcane animation, under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.

ARCANE LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SEASON 2 (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE ANIMATED SERIES)

"Heavy Is The Crown (Original Score)" - Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong

"I Can't Hear It Now" - Freya Ridings

"Sucker" - Marcus King

"Renegade (We Never Run)" - Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco

"Hellfire" - Fever 333

"To Ashes and Blood" - Woodkid

"Paint The Town Blue" - Ashnikko

"Remember Me (Intro)" - d4vd

"Remember Me" - d4vd

"这样很好 (Isha's Song)" - Eason Chan

"Cocktail Molotov" - ZAND

"What Have They Done To Us" - Mako, Grey

"Rebel Heart" - Djerv

"The Beast - Misha Mansoor

"Spin The Wheel" - Mick Wingert

"Ma Meilleure Ennemie" - Stromae, Pomme

"Fantastic" - King Princess

"The Line" - Twenty One Pilots

"Blood Sweat & Tears" - Sheryl Lee Ralph

"Come Play" - Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

"Wasteland" - Royal & the Serpent

"Enemy with JID (Opening Title Version)" - Imagine Dragons feat. JID

Related Stories

Twenty One Pilots Take 'The Craving' To No. 1

Twenty One Pilots Kick Off The Clancy World Tour

Twenty One Pilots Reveal Final Clancy Video 'Paladin Strait'

Twenty One Pilots Earn The Biggest Week For Any Rock Album In 2024

News > Twenty On Pilots