Amber Mark Releases 'Loosies' EP

(ICLG) Amber Mark releases her first project in nearly three years, the euphoric Loosies EP. Recorded at her cozy home studio, the short but sultry collection of songs swirls up dance, pop, soul, disco, and R&B, and seems designed to soundtrack a sleepless night full of free-spirited fun.

Earlier this week, Mark shared the playful and seductive "Wait So Yeah," which drives home the EP's theme over a breezy mix of booming 808s, crisp hi-hats, and vocal harmonies: "Have you ever seen a sunrise twice? / 'Cause I really wanna spend the night with you-ooh-ooh." The single was created with Two Fresh (Mac Miller, Teddy Swims), John Ryan (Sabrina Carpenter, Benny Blanco), and Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez). Other contributors to Loosies include more past Mark collaborators like Julian Bunetta, Afterhrs, and Liza Owen.

"I'm so excited to drop my new EP, "Loosies," a mixtape of spontaneous late-night moments," Mark says. "While finalizing the album tracklist, I discovered many gems that didn't make the cut, so I thought, why not give them a home? As I put it together, I realized all the songs subtly nod to my hometown, NYC. This EP became an ode to the city and a playful thank you for your support. So power on your good speakers, turn up the volume, and get loose."

The creation of Loosies felt like an event, with Mark bringing fans into her studio, her home, and the woods outside by sharing Instagram clips of her creating a pair of Loosies songs from scratch: blissful disco track "Won't Cry" and "Sink In," which combines jazz piano, Jersey club, and a cameo from her cat Moosh. Those two songs were written, performed, produced, and engineered entirely by the artist herself, underscoring the talent and vision that's been captivating fans and critics alike for years.

With previously unheard songs like the glistening, psychedelic "City Starlight" and the self-affirming "Stop Calling Me" - a dance-pop-meets-quiet-storm gem - Mark expands her already genre-less sonic universe. Across 2024, she's been unveiling her bold new musical era bit by bit including standalone songs "Space & Time," which begins with the poise of a torch song before turning into a futuristic global dance cut, and "Comin' Around Again," a slinky, pop-kissed soul anthem that stirs up decades of rhythm and blues. She also dropped her version of "Lovely Day," the first cover of the Bill Withers classic sanctioned by his estate.

Mark's in-progress next album will be her first since 2022's Three Dimensions Deep, which received near-universal praise including rave reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork, among others. Rather than calm the clambering for her to release a full-length follow-up, there's every reason to believe that Loosies will only increase the building sense of anticipation.

Amber Mark, Loosies EP

1. "Destiny's Child"

2. "Won't Cry"

3. "City Starlight"

4. "Sink In"

5. "Wait So Yeah"

6. "Stop Calling Me"

7. "A Little More"

