Eli Locke Streams 'In a Honkytonk' A Road Ready Contest Semi-Finalist

(PN) Eli Locke releases new single "In a Honkytonk", This new single is currently a semi-finalist in the American Songwriter "Road Ready" Contest. Eli Locke is consistently gifting true classic country music with modern twists and a dose Fun.

His latest single "In a Honkytonk" takes us into the vortex of every honky tonk that brings out the country's party beast in all of us. With lyrics "If you're lookin' for a place where you can have a little fun, Twist off the cap on a couple cold ones, spin a country girl around as the band plays a Haggard song, Well it's happening in a honkytonk!" This fun and upbeat song takes us all back to fun experiences in our favorite honky watering holes.

The song co-written with award winning songwriters Ryan Nelson and Chris Andreucci further cements Locke's place in Country Music. This single is a lead into his album releasing on December 13, 2024 "Country 101" On the heels of his two latest releases, Makin' Beer Disappear and Two Steps at a Time", Locke has laid down a solid foundation of work with his upcoming EP release.

Eli Locke, a California native, grew up immersed in a vibrant blend of country music and old-school rock and roll. His straightforward, no-nonsense style has made him a standout in today's music scene. The LA Times describes him as "an appealing mixture of traditional and contemporary country," with "an amiable sense of irony and a simple, direct use of language." Eli isn't just another flavor of the month-he's a fresh face with a sound that evokes the timeless artists you grew up loving. For Eli, country music doesn't need to be reinvented-because if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Before moving to Nashville, Eli Locke honed his craft across the Southwest, becoming a fixture in honkytonks and nightclubs while earning spots at festivals and fairs. His journey saw him opening for notable acts like Cody Johnson, Darryl Worley, and the Eli Young Band. Throughout his performances, Eli cultivated a deep love for storytelling that naturally led him to Nashville, the heart of country music. Yet, he remained true to his roots, infusing his music with the distinctive Bakersfield sound. This fusion of traditional country elements with Southern, Classic Rock, and modern influences has defined Eli's unique style, making him a standout in the industry.

Now thriving in Nashville, Eli has made a name for himself both as a storyteller and songwriter. He's collaborated with some of the city's top talent, all while maintaining the raucous honkytonk energy that defines his live performances. Whether he's playing an intimate acoustic writer's round or a full-band barn burner, Eli Locke delivers a sound that's as authentic as it is unforgettable.

