James Arthur Gives Fans 'ADHD'

(Columbia) Following the immense success of his latest album Bitter Sweet Love, multi-Platinum artist James Arthur shares his highly anticipated new single, "ADHD," today. The track marks a deeply personal and introspective moment for the singer-songwriter, as he explores themes of self-acceptance, love, and vulnerability.

James reflects on the song, saying, "The song 'ADHD' is about being loved in the way you want to be loved. When you experience that, it's something truly special, especially if you tend to be self-deprecating or have trouble receiving love due to issues or conditions that others might not understand. ADHD is one of those conditions I have that some people might not fully understand - but when someone accepts you for all your flaws, it can feel like your dreams are a reality."

"ADHD" is a heartfelt exploration of the complexities of love and mental health, and how acceptance from a partner can make all the difference. For James, this track represents a breakthrough in his own personal journey, reflecting his openness about living with ADHD and the challenges that come with it.

James' latest album Bitter Sweet Love recently soared to the top of the charts, earning him his second #1 album after eight years in the UK. The album's success was celebrated with a sold-out UK and Europe arena tour, culminating in a historic performance in his hometown of Middlesbrough to an audience of 25,000 fans. It's clear that James Arthur's career continues to reach new heights, and with "ADHD", he is ready to share more of his authentic self with his global fanbase.

His single Say You Won't Let Go became the UK's most streamed song of 2016 and went on to achieve over 4 billion streams worldwide and 3 billion streams on Spotify alone, which makes it the #15 most streamed track on the platform of all time. James has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in contemporary pop and soul. He has amassed over 38 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has had 11 Platinum singles in the UK for hits like "Impossible," "Can I Be Him," "Naked," "Rewrite the Stars," and "Lasting Lover." His recent collaboration with Kelly Clarkson on "From the Jump" further expands his reach to new audiences around the world.

With "ADHD", James Arthur continues to prove that he's not only one of the most consistent and relatable artists of his generation, but also one of the most fearless when it comes to sharing his personal truths through his music.

