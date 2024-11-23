John Petrucci and Rick Beato Make Cameos In Ola Englund's 'Game Over' Video

(MDPR) Ola Englund has dropped his electrifying new single "Game Over," now available across all major streaming platforms. The release is accompanied by an innovative, animated music video that plunges viewers into a visually stunning and intense experience, perfectly matching the song's raw, gritty energy and powerful guitar riffs.
The music video for "Game Over" features exclusive cameos from legendary guitarist John Petrucci and renowned music producer Rick Beato, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans of both metal and the broader music community. These surprise appearances enhance the video's creative narrative, blending humor, artistry, and technical mastery.
The new single arrives just ahead of Englund's highly anticipated Escape the Internet Tour, where he will be performing across Europe, bringing his dynamic and high-octane live performances to fans in cities across the continent. Known for his seamless blend of technical mastery and energetic stage presence, Ola promises a live experience that goes beyond the digital realm and allows fans to connect with his music in an entirely new way.
