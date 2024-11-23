Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles

(MPG) Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore unveiled his new song "Flowers in December," which is also accompanied by an official video, as well as a surprise second track called "Wildfire." Available everywhere through Virgin Music Group, "Flowers in December" is a forlorn, melancholic ballad co-written with Erich Wigdahl and co-produced by Jaren Johnston, while "Wildfire" is a soaring, rich tune that pines with burning passion, co-produced with Oscar Charles and co-written with Charles, Dan Couch, and Hank Born.

The pair of new tracks arrive on the heels of The 58th Annual CMA Awards where Moore won the 2024 International Artist Achievement Award. The accolade capped off a busy year on the road for Moore as he continues to cement his place as one of country music's top global powerhouses.

"We've played 'Flowers In December' a couple of times live and the reaction was just so visceral we knew this had to be the next song to be released," stated Moore. "I've always been influenced by different types of music, that began when I was a kid. This song has so many different threads of those inspirations running through it. I'm also fortunate enough to be in a new chapter of my career, and so with that in mind I decided to make good on releasing more and more music as the songs are recorded, and so I'm also releasing 'Wildfire' today. When we wrote and recorded this song there was no agenda in mind and all the walls came down on trying to fit into any kind of perceived box. I hope people are able to feel this music the way we did while making it."

The new pair of tracks follow the release of "Learning As I Go," a resilient, underdog anthem that Whiskey Riff called "gritty, rough, and rowdy" while Country Now lauded as "honest" and "powerful." Moore also recently released "Live Here to Work," which marked his first new song to release in nearly two years. A fiery, defiant track, Billboard called it "blistering" while Rolling Stone named it a "Song You Need To Know."

Moore wrapped a marathon run of tour dates last month throughout Australia and New Zealand where he performed in sold-out arenas and theaters across Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Brisbane, and more. He also made his highly anticipated return to South Africa, which kicked off with a performance at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria where a crowd of over 23,000 fans welcomed him back for the second year in a row. It was followed by a headline performance at Cape Town Stadium in front of 25,000 fans for the inaugural Cape Town Country Festival. Additional performances included Zac Brown Band, Darius Rucker, Brothers Osborne, and more. Moore will close out his Nomad World Tour this year with a string of U.S. tour dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, Asbury Park, Philadelphia, NYC, and Boston.

Hailed as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" (Vice/Noisey) and "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music's most beloved artists. Beginning with his auspicious debut in 2012, Moore has since released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including the multi-platinum hits "Something' 'Bout a Truck," "Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money," and "More Girls Like You." With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, he's performed sold-out headline shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the world. A truly remarkable performer and "one of country music's most tireless and powerful live draws" (Rolling Stone), Moore has spent the bulk of 2024 out on the road where he's renowned for his signature sound and blistering live shows. He kicked off the year by joining Billy Currington as part of a limited Billy Currington & Kip Moore: Live In Concert run, which was followed by a stint out on HARDY's QUIT!! Tour, in addition to his ongoing two-year headlining Nomad World Tour.

The Nomad World Tour Dates:

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street

11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's on Weed Street

11/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

12/05 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

12/06 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

12/07 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

12/12 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

12/14 - Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

