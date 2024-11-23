Palm Ghosts Cover Radiohead For Charity and Shared New Video

(SC) Nashville's Palm Ghosts shares the fourth song from its fourth EP of the year, Decoder (Poptek Records/Sweet Cheetah Records), which hits the streets on December 6. They have shared the video for "When We Were Young And Life Was Beautiful," as well as a Radiohead cover for charity.
Palm Ghosts bassist/vocalist Joseph Lekkas says the story behind the song is, "after the loss of a lifelong friend, an old person looks back on their youth and the carefree existence they shared."
From March of 2024, continuing until the end of the year, Palm Ghosts began releasing a series of songs and videos, one at a time, every two weeks, that will populate four EPs and ultimately a double album by the end of the year. The double album Facades will feature 20 songs that mix genres and moods like no other release in Palm Ghost's large catalog. Facades sees release in its entirety on December 6 and will be available on CD.
Also today, Palm Ghosts releases a Sweet Cheetah Cover for a Cause. For their fourth Cover For A Cause of the year, the band offers a take on Radiohead's "No Surprises." All Proceeds from sales on Bandcamp will go to The Well, a community of women being transformed through long-term relationships, practical programs, and the healing power of love. Purchase it here.
