Riverside Announce Live ID Album With 'Landmine Blast' Video

(RAM) Riverside have released a video for "Landmine Blast (Live ID.)" to mark the announcement that they will be releasing their new live album, "Live ID" on January 24th.

Recorded on June 1st, 2024 at COS Torwar in Warsaw, "Live ID." culminates the "ID.Entity" album cycle with a massive live rendition of 12 songs across over 110 minutes playing time.

Mariusz Duda comments about the upcoming live release as follows: "I would argue that Riverside always come across better in concerts than on studio albums. In fact, it's only during live performances that our songs gain their full potential. What's more, some song arrangements are much better in live versions than in studio recordings. There are a lot of nuances, quirks, and, above all, explanations of what RIVERSIDE's music is all about. That's why "Live ID." is not just an ordinary live album. It's an album that reveals the band's true identity."

"Live ID." not only contains thrilling performances of songs off Riverside's latest and much acclaimed 2023 studio album "ID.Entity", but also re-visits catalogue favourites in a compelling way, once more stressing the band's unique stance and relevance within the current progressive music scene.

"Live ID." Will be made available as Ltd. 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak (With 24page booklet and the Blu-ray comes with stereo and 5.1 audio options for the live-show, plus a special "Behind the Scenes" feature), Gatefold 3LP on 180g vinyl with 8page LP-Booklet or as Digital album.

For a first taste of "Live ID.", feel free to check out the release's first single "Landmine Blast (Live ID.)" out now across all digital platforms, or check out the live-clip taken from the live Blu-ray, directed by Paul Green, below

