Bonfire To Deliver 'Higher Ground' Early Next Year

11-24-2024
Bonfire To Deliver 'Higher Ground' Early Next Year

(FP) German hard rockers Bonfire are thrilled to announce the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, 'Higher Ground', out on January 24th, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate the album announcement, Bonfire have also released a single titled "I Will Rise".

Guitarist Hans Ziller describes the new single, by saying: "'I Will Rise' is the story of Hans Ziller, who founded the band in 1972 and was fired by his friends in 1989. He was threatened, humiliated and cheated out of millions. In his book Rock'n'Roll Survivor he writes that he died inside at that time. But he doesn't give up and gets his band back - I will rise!"

Ziller also expresses his enthusiasm for the new album: "The new BONFIRE album is a masterpiece. BONFIRE have reinvented themselves with 'Higher Ground', never neglecting their virtues - fat hard guitars, incredible solos, great choir passages and stirring vocals. The band plays as one and is at its best."

Christian Hayes Shares 'Wildflower (Bonfire Sessions)' Video

Bonfire Deliver 'I Died Tonight' Video

Bonfire Introduce Frontman Alex Stahl's Replacement With New Video

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Sued Over Bonfire Injuries

Spark of Life Return With 'No One Hates Me More Than Me'